FROM VLAD TO WORSE
Here's A Reddit Thread Of Things That Won't Surprise Anyone After Everything That's Happened In The 2020s
Submitted by James Crugnale
A wise man once said that "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong."
The 2020s have seemed to dramatically epitomize this proverb beyond anyone's wildest dreams.
But what else could the world throw at us that wouldn't be such a big surprise now?
A viral thread on Reddit asked about the next big thing that wouldn't be a big deal after everything else we've gone through this decade and folks enthusiastically replied with many weird and unsettling things that suddenly were in the realm of possibility.
Here were a few of our favorite responses.
Extraterrestrials Make First Contact
Geomagnetic Pole Reversal
The Yellowstone Supervolcano Erupts
We Discover Another Planet
States Start Seceding From The Union
The Reunification Of Ireland
George R.R. Martin Finally Publishes 'Winds Of Winter'
MTV Starts Playing Music Videos Again
Influencers Travel To Ukraine And Record Themselves On The Battlefield
The World Runs Out Of A Certain Food
World Peace Gets Achieved
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Estée Lauder Fires A Senior Executive For Offensive Instagram Post
Estée Lauder has fired John Demsey, a senior executive at the makeup company, for an offensive Instagram post on his personal account that used a racial slur.
Comments