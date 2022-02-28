Trending
Here's A Reddit Thread Of Things That Won't Surprise Anyone After Everything That's Happened In The 2020s

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine topped off year three of a global pandemic that destabilized our way of life, Redditors wondered what else could happen that would make people go "yep, that's about right."

A wise man once said that "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong."

The 2020s have seemed to dramatically epitomize this proverb beyond anyone's wildest dreams.

But what else could the world throw at us that wouldn't be such a big surprise now?

A viral thread on Reddit asked about the next big thing that wouldn't be a big deal after everything else we've gone through this decade and folks enthusiastically replied with many weird and unsettling things that suddenly were in the realm of possibility.

Here were a few of our favorite responses.

Extraterrestrials Make First Contact


Geomagnetic Pole Reversal


The Yellowstone Supervolcano Erupts


We Discover Another Planet


States Start Seceding From The Union


The Reunification Of Ireland


George R.R. Martin Finally Publishes 'Winds Of Winter'


MTV Starts Playing Music Videos Again


Influencers Travel To Ukraine And Record Themselves On The Battlefield


The World Runs Out Of A Certain Food


World Peace Gets Achieved

