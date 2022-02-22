DON'T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY
This Reddit Thread Of Things That Teachers Taught Them In School That Turned Out To Be False Might Have You Questioning Our Entire Educational System
Submitted by James Crugnale
Do you frequently revisit things that you learned in school that were either false or ended up becoming completely outdated?
In a viral thread, Redditor u/j0hnj0hn88 queried the r/AskReddit community about some of the most erroneous lessons they were taught as kids, and some people in the thread were stunned to realize they were taught the same things.
Here were a few of our favorite falsehoods taught in schools that might hit you like a ton of bricks.
This Will Go Down On Your Permanent Record
You'll Need To Know Cursive In College
You Can't Use Your Notes In Real Life
You Won't Have A Calculator In Your Pocket
Cracking Your Fingers Gives You Arthritis
Bears Are Sleeping The Whole Time They Hibernate
Your Taste Buds Have Zones
If You Touch A Baby Duck, Its Mother Will Reject It
Blood Is Blue Before It Touches Air
Becoming An Astronaut Is A Feasible Career Path
Strangers Will Be Offering You Free Drugs All The Time
