Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WHAT, ME WORRY?

This Reddit Thread Of Things That People Don't Take Seriously Enough Might Have You Reevaluate The Way You Live

3k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This Reddit Thread Of Things That People Don't Take Seriously Enough Might Have You Reevaluate The Way You Live
Here's a roundup of some of the most important things that people on r/AskReddit think aren't being taken seriously enough and it might make you realize you're neglecting something you shouldn't.

via GIPHY

A wise man once said it's better to be safe than sorry but these days, it seems like many people wait until bad things happen before they start taking important matters seriously. How long can you get away with not going to the gym or not eating healthy before it catches up to you?

A viral thread on r/AskReddit queried people on the things that folks aren't taking seriously and hundreds of respondents provided often overlooked matters of utmost importance.

Here were a few of the most upvoted topics that people felt weren't being taken seriously enough.


Their Teeth


Their Driving


Their Nutrition


How Much They Eat


Their Mental Health


Their Friendships


Their Sleep


Their Pets


Climate Change

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.