WHAT, ME WORRY?
This Reddit Thread Of Things That People Don't Take Seriously Enough Might Have You Reevaluate The Way You Live
3k reads | submitted by James Crugnale
A wise man once said it's better to be safe than sorry but these days, it seems like many people wait until bad things happen before they start taking important matters seriously. How long can you get away with not going to the gym or not eating healthy before it catches up to you?
A viral thread on r/AskReddit queried people on the things that folks aren't taking seriously and hundreds of respondents provided often overlooked matters of utmost importance.
Here were a few of the most upvoted topics that people felt weren't being taken seriously enough.
Their Teeth
Their Driving
Their Nutrition
How Much They Eat
Their Mental Health
Their Friendships
Their Sleep
Their Pets
Climate Change
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments