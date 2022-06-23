This Reddit Thread Of Things That Aren't Socially Acceptable But Should Be Would Make A Great Campaign Platform For Larry David

via GIPHY

There's so many curious things that society tells us we can't do.

"The fabric of society is very complex, George," Jerry Seinfeld famously told George Costanza, a character loosely based on Larry David, when he asked why they needed to bring a gift to a party.

David also frequently challenges society's conventions on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" — rallying against the notion that trick-or-treating doesn't have an age limit or that you can sample as many ice creams as you want.

It might finally be time for him to run for president.

A viral Reddit thread asked people about the socially unacceptable customs and behaviors that deserve to be treated as normal, and received thousands of aggrieved responses of people demanding to rock the boat.

Here's a few of our favorite responses.

You Shouldn't Have To Be Obligated To Converse With Someone All The Time

Cashiers Shouldn't Have To Stand Around All Day

You Shouldn't Have To Drink Alcohol At A Party If You Don't Want To

You Should Be Able To Openly Discuss Your Salary

You Should Be Able To Leave The Office When You're Done With All Your Assigned Tasks

You Should Be Allowed To Be Alone During The Holidays

You Shouldn't Have To Bring A Date To The Movies Or Dinner

Women Should Be Allowed To Let Their Hair Turn Gray

Men Should Be Allowed To Cry

You Should Be Allowed To Take Insulin In Public

Sex Education Shouldn't Be Taboo