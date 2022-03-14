Trending
HOW MUCH COULD ONE BANANA COST, MICHAEL?

This Reddit Thread Of Things People Do That Give Away That They're Rich Will Hit You Like A Ton Of Bricks

Submitted by James Crugnale

A viral Reddit thread compiles the subtle and not so subtle things that reveals someone's financial status.

Have you ever had a friend that said or did certain things that appeared to give away that they might not be pinching their pennies?


Perhaps they've casually mentioned trips to Cape Cod or skiing in the Swiss Alps during conversations? Or maybe you've noticed they conspicuously keep a rain shower head in their apartment bathroom?


Redditor u/whoistomf0rd queried the r/AskReddit subreddit, "What quietly screams 'rich/wealthy'?" and netizens enthusiastically gave some of the biggest hints that give away someone's financial situation.


Here were a few of our favorite answers.

Not Knowing The Price Of Milk:

Buying A Round Of Drinks For Their Friends:

Wearing Clothes That Are Clean/Well-Tailored:

Owning Really Nice Silverware:

Owning A Steinway Grand Piano:

The Ability To Purchase Lumber:

The Ability To Be Spontaneous:

Owning A Second House:

Being Retired With No Debt Before 50:

Having A Place In Nantucket:


