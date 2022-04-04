THE STRENGTH OF STREET KNOWLEDGE
This Reddit Thread Of Street Smarts That Everyone Should Know Will Make You Ready For Anything
3.9k reads | submitted by James Crugnale
There's only so much you can learn from a higher education institution — sometimes you need to know skills for getting out of a jam.
Thankfully, Redditor lofisky asked about some of the most "street smart" tips that the r/AskReddit community swore by, and received thousands of useful suggestions for getting out of sticky situations and/or finding the nearest bathroom.
Here are a few of our favorite "street smart" words of wisdom.
Always Look Like You Know Where You're Going
Know Where The Exits Are
Break Just One Law At A Time
There's No Shame In Walking Away From A Fight
Don't Look Directly At People Committing A Crime
Always Get The Money Up Front
If You're In A Bad Neighborhood, Walk In The Street
If Someone Says They're Not Going To Rob You, They're Probably Going To Rob You
Security Guards, Doormen & Food Truck Workers Know Where The Bathrooms Are
People Will Let You In Anywhere If You're Carrying Pizza
Comments