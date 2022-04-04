Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THE STRENGTH OF STREET KNOWLEDGE

This Reddit Thread Of Street Smarts That Everyone Should Know Will Make You Ready For Anything

3.9k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This Reddit Thread Of Street Smarts That Everyone Should Know Will Make You Ready For Anything
Book smarts will only get you so far in this world. This viral Reddit thread lists some of the most essential "street smart" tips for staying out of a hot mess.

There's only so much you can learn from a higher education institution — sometimes you need to know skills for getting out of a jam.

Thankfully, Redditor lofisky asked about some of the most "street smart" tips that the r/AskReddit community swore by, and received thousands of useful suggestions for getting out of sticky situations and/or finding the nearest bathroom.

Here are a few of our favorite "street smart" words of wisdom.


via GIPHY


Always Look Like You Know Where You're Going


Know Where The Exits Are


Break Just One Law At A Time


There's No Shame In Walking Away From A Fight


Don't Look Directly At People Committing A Crime


Always Get The Money Up Front


If You're In A Bad Neighborhood, Walk In The Street


If Someone Says They're Not Going To Rob You, They're Probably Going To Rob You


Security Guards, Doormen & Food Truck Workers Know Where The Bathrooms Are


People Will Let You In Anywhere If You're Carrying Pizza


Read more must-know street smarts on r/AskReddit.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.