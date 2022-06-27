Popular
We Could All Use This Reddit Thread Of Tips That Instantly Made People's Lives Better

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 5.9k reads
A viral Reddit thread rounded up some of the best life hacks that people wished they had known much earlier.

A wise person once said "advice, like youth, is probably just wasted on the young." But there are some powerful tips out there that might improve your well-being, no matter how old you are.

Netizen u/kxrll quizzed the r/AskReddit community about some of the best advice that people wished they had done sooner, and thousands of respondents provided thousands of helpful tips for how to live better.

Listen To Rain To Help You Sleep


Stop Arguing With People On The Internet


Do At Least One Chore Every Day


Change Your Attitude About Failure


Stop Waiting For The Weekend To Do Things


Don't Be Afraid To Say No


Exercise Every Day. Seriously


Stop Caring What People Think Of You



