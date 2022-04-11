Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE

This Reddit Thread Of Misconceptions That Continue To Fool People Might Make You Realize The Power Of Disinformation

1.3k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This Reddit Thread Of Misconceptions That Continue To Fool People Might Make You Realize The Power Of Disinformation
Have you ever had the bitter realization that something you've often been told and believed was false? A viral Reddit thread prompted many people to reveal some of the worst too-good-to-check fallacies they've ever heard.

A wise man once said "a lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots" — but it wasn't Mark Twain. That was a lie.

A viral Reddit thread rounded up some of the most widely disseminated misconceptions and a few of them might still be stuck in your head.

Here were some of the worst offenders from the post.

The Woman Who Sued McDonald's About Their Hot Coffee Wasn't The Bad Guy

via GIPHY


Napoleon Bonaparte Wasn't Short


Diamonds Aren't That Rare

via GIPHY


Spinach Isn't Really Rich In Iron

via GIPHY


Breakfast Isn't The Most Important Meal Of The Day

via GIPHY


Carrots Don't Really Help You See Better In The Dark

via GIPHY


We Don't Swallow 4 Spiders In Our Sleep Every Year

via GIPHY


Lemmings Don't Follow Each Other Off A Cliff

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.