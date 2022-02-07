This Reddit Thread Of Famous Sayings That Aren't Actually True Might Change The Way You Think

A wise man once said, "The trouble with the world is not that people know too little; it's that they know so many things that just aren't so."

Have you ever heard a famous saying so often that it's been irrevocably burned into your brain? Worse yet: one you realize, over time, doesn't actually make any sense?

A viral Reddit thread started an intriguing conversation about the frequently said words of wisdom that in fact aren't true. Redditor Usernameee234 quizzed the r/AskReddit community about which famous sayings don't hold water and got a plethora of responses.

This response in particular pretty much summed things up:

Here were a few of our favorite responses from the thread.

Love Means Never Having To Say You're Sorry

If You Can't Handle Me At My Worst, You Don't Deserve Me At My Best

I'm Sweating Like A Pig

The Definition Of Insanity Is Doing The Same Thing Over And Over And Expecting Different Results

I Before E Except After C

Opposites Attract

Everything Happens For A Reason

Do What You Love And Money Will Follow

Only The Guilty One Explains Himself

What Doesn't Kill You Only Makes You Stronger

You Can Sleep When You're Dead