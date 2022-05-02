CHECK YOUR SHELF BEFORE YOU WRECK YOUR SHELF
This Reddit Thread Of Books That Everybody Should Read At Least Once In Their Life Makes A Fantastic Summer Reading List
There are some books that stick with you for a lifetime.
A viral Reddit thread requested the titles of some of the timeless classics that people thought everyone should read at least once and the suggestions made a terrific reading list.
Here were a few of our favorite answers from the post.
'All Quiet On The Western Front' — Erich Maria Remarque
'The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy' — Douglas Adams
'The Phantom Tollbooth' — Norton Juster
'The Body Keeps The Score: Brain, Mind, And Body In The Healing Of Trauma' — Bessel van der Kolk
'The Book Thief' — Markus Zusak
'Johnny Got His Gun' — Dalton Trumbo
'Slaughterhouse-Five' — Kurt Vonnegut
'Man's Search For Meaning' — Viktor Frankl
'To Kill A Mockingbird' — Harper Lee
'Brave New World' — Aldous Huxley/'Fahrenheit 451' — Ray Bradbury/'1984' — George Orwell
Lots of war books on this list. I'd add The Things They Carried. That was a story that really stuck with me.