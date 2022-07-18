Popular
This Reddit Thread Breaks Down The Animals That Seem Harmless But In Reality Are Quite Dangerous

James Crugnale
James Crugnale
Hollywood loves to freak the public out about sharks, bears and snakes, but this viral Reddit thread reminds us about the animals we really should be looking out for.

We've been conditioned by TV and movies to fear certain types of animals and consider others cute and cuddly. But it turns out the ferocious animals seen in blockbusters like sharks aren't the animals you should be fearing the most.

Redditor u/Click-bayt1025 asked the internet about the animals that everyone thinks are harmless but actually are very dangerous in reality and got numerous testimonials from hundreds of people about the creatures they'll never take for granted again.

Here are a few of our favorite answers from the viral thread.

Bison


Giraffes


Chimpanzees


Otters


Ants

Ostriches


Kangaroos


Sloths


Deer


Moose

