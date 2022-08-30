Popular
Let This Roundup Of Things People Found Out Way Too Late In Life Save You Some Embarrassment

James Crugnale avatar
James Crugnale · · 4.5k reads
A viral Reddit thread compiles some key nuggets of common knowledge that people belatedly learned much later than most of us.
Have you ever realized something much later in life that completely blew your mind?

As it turns out, many people are learning something belatedly new everyday, especially in this viral thread on r/AskReddit, where u/Big_Piccolo_8369 queried the internet about common knowledge that people found out way too late.

Here's a few of our favorite responses from the post — and we might also be guilty of learning a few new things from the thread as well.

Life Moves Pretty Fast


Percentages Are Reversible


Islands Aren't Floating Land Masses


Ponies Aren't Baby Horses


Always Get Everything In Writing


Don't Let The In-Laws Move In


Take Care Of Your Teeth


Flushable Wipes Should Never Be Flushed


Nobody Really Cares About You


Routinely Check Your Car's Fluids


Actions Made In Anger Usually Turn Out Bad


You Can Do Nothing Wrong And Still Lose


Never Make Important Life Decisions When You're Hungry Or Horny

Via Reddit

  1. linda glorioso 47 minutes ago

    I knew all of this from childhood but then it was the 60’s we lived in a house with our whole family ( grandparents to 2nd cousins)and I went to public school

