Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MI SCUSI

This Reddit Thread About The Weirdest Things About Europe That People Don't Realize Will Make You Look For It On Your Next Trip

3.7k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This Reddit Thread About The Weirdest Things About Europe That People Don't Realize Will Make You Look For It On Your Next Trip
A viral Reddit thread rounded up some of the most curious customs and mannerisms that backpackers observed when they traveled to Europe.

via GIPHY

Have you ever visited Europe and noticed people acting a certain way or doing things that really stuck out like a sore thumb?

Redditor CoffeeBoy88 asked about some of the most surprising conventions in Europe that are seemingly unacknowledged by the locals but hit foreigners like a ton of bricks, and the community enthusiastically shared some of their most stunning observations.

Here were a few of our favorite answers from the thread.


Germans Won't Stop Staring At You


Finnish People Don't Do Chit Chat


Norwegians Don't Close Their Curtains


Europeans Pay For Water At Restaurants


The United Kingdom Doesn't Use Mesh Window Screens


Everybody Smokes


Everyone's Trying To Pick Your Pocket


Coin-Based Currency Is Still A Big Deal


Everyone Pays To Use The Bathroom


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.