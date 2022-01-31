This Reddit Thread About The Things Only Internet Veterans Remember Will Make You Feel Ancient

Does it sometimes feel like you're getting too old for the internet?

These days, technology moves at lightning speed — and some of our favorite websites that we all take for granted are here today, gone today. We barely got a chance to say goodbye to Vine, Meerkat and Yahoo Answers. Heck, even the "all my apes gone" tweet is already more than a month old and people are still trying to figure out what that means.

For many older netizens, the Web 1.0 era (or the World Wide Web, as we used to affectionately call it) is an epoch of cherished memories.

Redditor The_watcher_100 quizzed the r/AskReddit community about some of the things that only "internet veterans will remember" and it sent many folks on a wondrous trip down memory lane, as people listed off some of their most beloved antiquated bric-a-brac from the early web.

*The Sound Of A Dial-Up Modem:

*Using Clippy:

*AOL Sending Those CDs In The Mail:

via GIPHY

*Only Being Able To Buy Books On Amazon:

*Printing Out Pages And Pages Of Cheat Codes:

via GIPHY

*Not Being Able To Be On The Phone And Internet At The Same Time:

via GIPHY

*Playing Games Without Internet Like 3D Pinball:

*The Hampster Dance:

*Downloading Songs On LimeWire:

*The Dot Com Version Of Dot Gov Things Being Porn:





*Running Out Of Pages On The Internet:

<div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/en">youtubeembedcode en</a></small></div><div><small><a href="https://bettingsidorutansvensklicens.nu/">betting utan spelpaus</a></small></div>

*TV Shows Saying The URL:

*Winamp Skins:

*Using A Search Engine Other Than Google:

*The 'Uh Oh' Sound On ICQ:

*Saying 'Information Superhighway':

*Using Geocities:

via GIPHY

*Waiting For A Picture To Load Line By Line:

*Using Microsoft Encarta: