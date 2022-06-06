Popular
HEY YOU KIDS, CUT THAT OUT

This Reddit Thread About The Annoying Things That Young People Do Might Be A Little Too Relatable For Comfort

3.8k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

Have you noticed a lot of little things that young people do that rub you the wrong way? Join the club.

via GIPHY


As millennials approach middle age, they may have started realizing things that kids are doing these days that makes them shake their heads and quip, "Back in my day, we would've never gotten away with that."

A viral Reddit thread queried older netizens about some of the most annoying things that young people are doing these days and it became a support group of intergenerational relations.

Here's a roundup of some of the most maddening Gen-Z behaviors observed by older Redditors.


Sending Emails Like A Text Message


Playing Music In Public Without Headphones


Filming And Sharing Every Single Detail Of Their Lives


Calling 30-Year-Olds 'Old'


Acting Like Something Old Is Brand New


Using Trauma As An Excuse To Mistreat People


Saying Things Are 'So Cringe'


Very Young Children Having A Phone

Comments

  1. John Doe 24 minutes ago

    Not really an annoyance, but it cracks me up when younger people think that my absence from major social media sites is because of my age.

    I have had most social media sites as clients at various tech companies over the years. I've seen how the sausage gets made.

