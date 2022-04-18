Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DEAD WRONG

This Reddit Thread About How These Common Survival Myths Could Actually Kill You Might Be A Life Saver

2.6k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This Reddit Thread About How These Common Survival Myths Could Actually Kill You Might Be A Life Saver
Pop psychology about what to do when you find yourself alone in the wild can actually be dangerously wrong.


Have you ever been frequently told so-called survival tips that seem a little too good to be true?

A viral Reddit thread debunked some of the worst survival "fun facts" that won't actually help you and might even get you killed.

One Redditor keenly observed that it might be best to just stay indoors.


Here were a few of our favorite answers from the post.



You Can Drink Cactus Water For Survival


Follow Flying Birds To Find Water


Drinking Alcohol Will Keep You Warm When You're Freezing


You Can Outrun An Alligator By Running In A Zigzag


Moss Grows On The North Side Of Trees


Lightning Never Strikes Twice In The Same Location


Open Your Windows During A Tornado To 'Equalize Pressure'


Seek Shelter Beneath A Freeway Underpass During A Tornado


You Can Hold Your Thumb To A Mushroom Cloud To Save Yourself From Nuclear Fallout


[Read more survival tips that can get you killed at r/AskReddit.]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.