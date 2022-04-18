DEAD WRONG
This Reddit Thread About How These Common Survival Myths Could Actually Kill You Might Be A Life Saver
Have you ever been frequently told so-called survival tips that seem a little too good to be true?
A viral Reddit thread debunked some of the worst survival "fun facts" that won't actually help you and might even get you killed.
One Redditor keenly observed that it might be best to just stay indoors.
Here were a few of our favorite answers from the post.
You Can Drink Cactus Water For Survival
Follow Flying Birds To Find Water
Drinking Alcohol Will Keep You Warm When You're Freezing
You Can Outrun An Alligator By Running In A Zigzag
Moss Grows On The North Side Of Trees
Lightning Never Strikes Twice In The Same Location
Open Your Windows During A Tornado To 'Equalize Pressure'
Seek Shelter Beneath A Freeway Underpass During A Tornado
You Can Hold Your Thumb To A Mushroom Cloud To Save Yourself From Nuclear Fallout
[Read more survival tips that can get you killed at r/AskReddit.]
