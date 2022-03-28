HOW HAS NOBODY SEEN THIS?
This Reddit Thread About Everyone's Favorite Movies That Nobody Seems To Talk About Will Open Your Eyes To Some Underrated Classics
Submitted by James Crugnale
Do you sometimes feel like nobody has seen your favorite movie? It can often feel like you're part of an exclusive club.
A viral Reddit post asked folks about some of their most beloved but lesser-known films, and dozens of Redditors enthusiastically volunteered many underrated flicks that didn't get the love they deserved from the masses.
Here are a few of our favorite responses.
Thank You For Smoking
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
*batteries not included
Goon
Inside Man
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Murder By Death
About Time
Grosse Point Blank
Moon
