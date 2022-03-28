Trending
HOW HAS NOBODY SEEN THIS?

This Reddit Thread About Everyone's Favorite Movies That Nobody Seems To Talk About Will Open Your Eyes To Some Underrated Classics

Submitted by James Crugnale

A viral Reddit thread chronicled some of the best movies that haven't yet been discovered by the general public.

Do you sometimes feel like nobody has seen your favorite movie? It can often feel like you're part of an exclusive club.

A viral Reddit post asked folks about some of their most beloved but lesser-known films, and dozens of Redditors enthusiastically volunteered many underrated flicks that didn't get the love they deserved from the masses.

Here are a few of our favorite responses.


Thank You For Smoking


The Adventures of Baron Munchausen


*batteries not included


Goon


Inside Man


Hunt For The Wilderpeople


Murder By Death


About Time


Grosse Point Blank


Moon

