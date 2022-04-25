NOT SO NICE
This Reddit Thread Of Signs That Someone Might Not Be A Nice Person May Prompt You To Take A Long Look In The Mirror
Sometimes we lose sight of the way we actually treat people. You might think you're cheekily roasting your pals when you're actually coming off to everyone as a huge jerk.
Redditor my-dogatemy-chancla asked about some of the subtle signs that someone isn't a "nice person," and the r/AskReddit community enthusiastically obliged with dozens of examples of the telltale indications of jerkdom.
They're Always Reminding Everyone They're 'Nice'
They're Always 'Playfully' Insulting Their Friends
They Treat People They Don't Have To Treat Well Horribly
They're Always One-Upping People
They're Talking Smack About Others Behind Their Back For A Laugh
They Say Nothing Is Their Fault
They're Always Playing The Victim
They Give Backhanded Compliments
