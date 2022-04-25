Popular
NOT SO NICE

This Reddit Thread Of Signs That Someone Might Not Be A Nice Person May Prompt You To Take A Long Look In The Mirror

2k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

There's a good chance you're not as genuinely nice as you think you are, according to this viral Reddit thread.

Sometimes we lose sight of the way we actually treat people. You might think you're cheekily roasting your pals when you're actually coming off to everyone as a huge jerk.

Redditor my-dogatemy-chancla asked about some of the subtle signs that someone isn't a "nice person," and the r/AskReddit community enthusiastically obliged with dozens of examples of the telltale indications of jerkdom.


They're Always Reminding Everyone They're 'Nice'

They're Always 'Playfully' Insulting Their Friends

They Treat People They Don't Have To Treat Well Horribly

They're Always One-Upping People

They're Talking Smack About Others Behind Their Back For A Laugh

They Say Nothing Is Their Fault

They're Always Playing The Victim

They Give Backhanded Compliments

[Read more about subtle signs someone isn't a nice person at r/AskReddit]

