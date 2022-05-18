This Reddit Thread About A Woman Who Ditched Her Husband After He Invited His Mom On Their Vacation Behind Her Back Will Drive You Berserk

via GIPHY

A woman found a lot of sympathy from the r/AmITheAsshole community after she left her husband stranded in the airport after she discovered her mother-in-law was going on a trip without her consent.

According to Redditor u/RoadIsland123, she repeatedly told her husband that she didn't want his mother crashing their vacation as she was the "one who saved up for and arranged for the trip."

"She called, texted, sent people to talk to me into letting her come, even threatened to call the police and make some complaint up to get us to stay if she can't come. My husband said we should just take her, but I told him he was wrong to tell her about the trip in the first place."

He finally agreed with the OP that his mother wasn't going to come on the trip.

The day of the trip came, and we got to the airport at 2 p.m. My husband was walking ahead of me and was looking left and right like he was looking for someone. I asked him, but he didn't respond. He led me to the waiting area, and first thing I saw was his mom standing there with her luggage. I froze in my spot, I felt a cold wave washing over me, and I was fuming inside.

She decided to abandon her husband and mother-in-law at the airport and head straight home.

I quietly turned around and started walking toward the exit. My husband followed me while shouting at me to stop. He tried to stop me, but I told him off in the harshest way possible. He tried to say I was overreacting and that his mom was there 'anyway,' and I should let it go and not mess the trip up for us. I told him he and his mom could still go and that I was going home.

The husband was apoplectic and said that she was being so hard on his mom and then called his family to tell them that she had ruined the whole trip.

"My family said that I shouldn't have ruined it for myself and should've sucked it up and done my best to enjoy. Did I really overreact?" she asked the forum.

The vast majority of responses concluded that the OP was not the asshole, and might even want to seriously consider divorce court over the matter.

Someone also pointed out that he apparently stole from her to secretly book the ticket for his mother.

A few days after the thread went viral, the OP gave everyone an update and said that she had moved out of her house and that their feedback was a "wake up call."