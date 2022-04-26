This Reddit Thread About A Teacher Asking A Dad To Invite The Entire Class To His Son's Birthday Party Has Divided The Internet

via GIPHY

Was this dad an asshole for telling this teacher off for demanding they invite the entire class to their 6-year-old child's birthday?

In this installment of Reddit's wildly popular "Am I The Asshole?" series, a dad found himself in a sticky situation when a teacher called him up and asked them to invite 24 kids and their parents to his child's birthday.

Redditor u/AITAFOTEACHER explains he became apoplectic by the request, telling the teacher that it was an event off school hours on private property and it was unreasonable to invite every one of their child's peers to the party.

"She can no more tell me what I do there and who I can and can't invite anymore than I can decide who is invited to her Thanksgiving dinner," u/AITAFOTEACHER explained.

The teacher insisted this was her rule and she was sticking to it, which caused the dad to completely lose it on her.

"Lady, it's pretty clear that you're too used to bossing around kids who have to listen to you and that you don't seem to understand that your little fiefdom ends at the end of the school day and doesn't go further than schoolhouse gates," the OP exploded. "I am not a 6-year-old in your class. I'm a 38-year-old union electrician planning a private event in my own home, off school hours. If you think you're the one to make the rules for me, in my home on which I pay the mortgage on, you can go f-ck yourself and there isn't a goddamn thing you can do about it."

That's when the call ended, and the OP started to feel guilty about unloading on the teacher with profanity over the situation.

What did the r/AmITheAsshole community think of this dad's profanity-laden outburst at the teacher?

The consensus was mixed, though ultimately there were more people in support of the dad than against.

Team Not The Asshole

Team He's The Asshole

Team Everyone Sucks Here

