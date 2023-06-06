Popular
thanks, I hate it

This Guy On Twitter Keeps Inventing Horrible Tech Features That No One Wants

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
This Guy On Twitter Keeps Inventing Horrible Tech Features That No One Wants
From corporate BeReal to an iMessage read count, Soren Iverson is coming up with totally unhinged updates for your favorite apps.
Imagine if your DoorDash deliverer could request a few of your fries via the app, or the person you were texting could see your thumb-shaped face in real-time as you typed. If you've seen these features doing the rounds on Twitter lately, you might have been fooled into thinking some of them were a reality.

Luckily, these unhinged ideas are all a product of Soren Iverson's imagination. The product designer, who works at Cash App, has gone viral for his mockups of often nightmarish (and occasionally genius) "improvements" to the apps we use every day.

Iverson told Digg that he started off making "satirical UI" and exploring how AI could be used in "unexpected ways" — then, his shared iPhone alarm idea went viral in January of this year.

"From there I've just been making an idea a day, and having fun with it," he said.


Check out just some of Iverson's wonderfully wacky concepts below.



