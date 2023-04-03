Popular
'Now this is how you lie flat and make money'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via insider.com
This Actor Made $1.1 Million Suing Companies For Using A Meme Of Him Without His Consent
A photo of Chinese actor Ge You lying on a sofa became a meme for China's "lying flat" movement.

The Lede

Chinese actor Ge You played a lazy deadbeat in the 1993 sitcom "I Love My Family." In recent years, a photo of him lying on a sofa in the show has become a meme for China's "lying flat" movement, which sees the country's youth promote doing the bare minimum to get by instead of working hard.

Key Details

  • Since Ge You first went viral in 2016, hundreds of companies have used the image without his consent.
  • The actor has achieved a 99.6 percent win rate after successfully suing 542 out of 544 companies, according to Chinese media.
  • Although Ge You is getting less than $50 compensation in some cases, he has made $1.1 million overall from the lawsuits.

Comments

