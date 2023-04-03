This Actor Made $1.1 Million Suing Companies For Using A Meme Of Him Without His Consent

'Now this is how you lie flat and make money'
The Lede
Chinese actor Ge You played a lazy deadbeat in the 1993 sitcom "I Love My Family." In recent years, a photo of him lying on a sofa in the show has become a meme for China's "lying flat" movement, which sees the country's youth promote doing the bare minimum to get by instead of working hard.
Key Details
- Since Ge You first went viral in 2016, hundreds of companies have used the image without his consent.
- The actor has achieved a 99.6 percent win rate after successfully suing 542 out of 544 companies, according to Chinese media.
- Although Ge You is getting less than $50 compensation in some cases, he has made $1.1 million overall from the lawsuits.