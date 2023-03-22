Popular
Things That 'Suck' After Marriage, According To Reddit

Adwait
Adwait
Redditors came together and found solace while discussing the challenges and surprises they were faced with after marrying their spouse.
From how to adjust to your larger family to fielding annoying questions from friends and neighbors, when u/hoelythong asked Reddit what "sucked" when people got married, netizens chimed in with advice. While there were a few things that resonated with a larger audience, there were a few uplifting messages about marriage too (just wait till the end).

Here are some of the things that people thought changed (for better or worse) after marriage:


Your family just got a whole lot bigger

Comment
by u/Bythe_beard_of_Zeus from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/lovedbymanycats from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/FirstSonOfGwyn from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/meggors2020 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Deciding what to eat

Comment
by u/KronikQueen from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/anally_ExpressUrself from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/SeattleTrashPanda from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/aries1295 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Being on the same page regarding chores

Comment
by u/txvacil from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/D3ATHfromAB0V3x from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Finishing leftovers

Comment
by u/HearTheCrushingSteel from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/panda_handler from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Matilda-17 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/cuddlefish2063 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Getting asked a lot of invasive questions

Comment
by u/jwilloughbyx from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/lovedbymanycats from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/WonderfulExercise527 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/I_Crush_Your_Head from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/BabyCowGT from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Living with compromises

Comment
by u/Jefman30 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/HoneyMane from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Laiko_Kairen from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/feral_philosopher from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Name changes

Comment
by u/geochick93 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/FearlessPudding404 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/LAPThrow987 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

No lies told

Comment
by u/Jpick11 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/AndrogynousRain from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Jpick11 from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

And, never forget

Comment
by u/High_grove from discussion what sucks when you get married?
in AskReddit

Via Reddit.

[Photo by Daniel Salgado on Unsplash]

