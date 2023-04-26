GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
A Bunch Of Things That Disappeared Without A Trace, According To Reddit
Redditor u/Musicmaniac247 asked netizens about items that "eventually disappeared" without anyone really noticing. From things like shrinkflation — the slice of tres leches cake at my favorite restaurant has yet to regain its pre-pandemic size — to content like TV fillers, people chimed in with the things that slipped out of our collective consciousness, either by design or choice. Here's what they came up with.
Cereal box goodies
Comment
by u/getupk3v from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Any_Yak_5674 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Monarch butterflies
Comment
by u/JRsFancy from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Kiyohara from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Pennyem from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
3D and curved TVs
Comment
by u/1feralengineer from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Coldstack1 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/seamustheseagull from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/boyfromtherat from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Count2Zero from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Gaming consoles in stores
Comment
by u/Samurai_IX from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/-manabreak from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Silly Bandz
Comment
by u/broken_keyboard335 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/asalwaystoolate from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Time_Tutor_3042 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
TV bumpers/brief announcements
Comment
by u/LtCommanderCarter from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Alaeriia from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/MaddRamm from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/LtCommanderCarter from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Canis_Familiaris from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Fireflies
Comment
by u/ZookeepergameSea3890 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Quadratojugal from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/laurajodonnell from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
AriZona Teas for $0.99
Comment
by u/WeirdJawn from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/snooze_sensei from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
FYI: AriZona raises bottle prices by 25% to keep iconic cans at 99 cents
Walls plastered with family photos
Comment
by u/boxoffingernails from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/GetReadyToRumbleBar from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/TheBrontosaurus from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Chevy's 'real people' ads
Comment
by u/frickinwhiz from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/ParkingAd5312 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Speedlimit200 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
A bit of daily-life privacy
Comment
by u/Annoyedatreddit1 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/SleepingWillow1 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Fidget spinners
Comment
by u/RandomPotatoBoii from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/BigBearSD from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/buickgnx88 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
The net-neutrality debate
Comment
by u/PM_ME_SOME_LUV from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Via Reddit.
[Image: YouTube]