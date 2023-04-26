Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

A Bunch Of Things That Disappeared Without A Trace, According To Reddit

Adwait
Adwait
A Bunch Of Things That Disappeared Without A Trace, According To Reddit
From gadgets to goodies, here's a list of things that were taken away from us, and a few items that never really made a mark.
· 3.4k reads
·
·
·

Redditor u/Musicmaniac247 asked netizens about items that "eventually disappeared" without anyone really noticing. From things like shrinkflation — the slice of tres leches cake at my favorite restaurant has yet to regain its pre-pandemic size — to content like TV fillers, people chimed in with the things that slipped out of our collective consciousness, either by design or choice. Here's what they came up with.



Cereal box goodies

Comment
by u/getupk3v from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Any_Yak_5674 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

Monarch butterflies

Comment
by u/JRsFancy from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Kiyohara from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Pennyem from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

3D and curved TVs

Comment
by u/1feralengineer from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Coldstack1 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/seamustheseagull from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/boyfromtherat from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Count2Zero from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

Gaming consoles in stores

Comment
by u/Samurai_IX from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/-manabreak from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

Silly Bandz

Comment
by u/broken_keyboard335 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/asalwaystoolate from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Time_Tutor_3042 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

TV bumpers/brief announcements

Comment
by u/LtCommanderCarter from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Alaeriia from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/MaddRamm from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/LtCommanderCarter from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Canis_Familiaris from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

Fireflies

Comment
by u/ZookeepergameSea3890 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Quadratojugal from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/laurajodonnell from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

AriZona Teas for $0.99

Comment
by u/WeirdJawn from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/snooze_sensei from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

FYI: AriZona raises bottle prices by 25% to keep iconic cans at 99 cents


Walls plastered with family photos

Comment
by u/boxoffingernails from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/GetReadyToRumbleBar from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/TheBrontosaurus from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

Chevy's 'real people' ads

Comment
by u/frickinwhiz from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/ParkingAd5312 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Speedlimit200 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

A bit of daily-life privacy

Comment
by u/Annoyedatreddit1 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/SleepingWillow1 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

Fidget spinners

Comment
by u/RandomPotatoBoii from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/BigBearSD from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/buickgnx88 from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit

The net-neutrality debate

Comment
by u/PM_ME_SOME_LUV from discussion What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?
in AskReddit



Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories