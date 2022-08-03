They Want Us To Eat The Avocado Toast Now, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re grateful for any and all content that isn’t about Lockheed Martin, so we’re sharing some with you.

How do they do it:

Constantly amazed by the number of men that walk around the city with no bags. Just going to work raw. Walking out the door with no emergency tissue or painkillers. Just them and their hands in their pockets against the world — Kwan Ann Tan | 陈冠安 (@KwanAnnTan) July 28, 2022

I’d also like to know:

why does the economy get attention when it’s in a depression but i don’t — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) July 28, 2022

They’re right to say it:

Did horses write this? pic.twitter.com/OnhQAhhAM1 — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) July 27, 2022

Not paying to spend a week in a three-square-foot studio, thanks:

NYC ppl really be like “anyone wanna sublet my apt for 8 days” — μάστιξ (@canopyofsteel) July 31, 2022

Well well well, how the turn tables:

DO YOU WANT ME TO EAT THE FUCKING TOAST OR NOT? pic.twitter.com/YEVzNXskHq — 𝕋𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@ThatTrophyWaifu) July 26, 2022

I knew I kept those books for a reason:

Say what you will about Norton anthologies, they press a mean tofu — sarah (@sarahisharsh) August 1, 2022

Don’t mind if I do:

Wholesome dad alert:

usually i'm strictly ideologically opposed to my dad's model railway obsession, but even i have to admit this is adorable #uptheRMT pic.twitter.com/4jvX4DvMOw — stolen valeur (@nightoffices) July 29, 2022

Hope he doesn’t start one of those “Son, when you grow up” conversations again:

going to the city with my father to see a marching band :) hope he doesn’t say some weird shit — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) July 29, 2022

You know who you are:

an instagram post should answer two questions 1. are you in europe 2. are you still dating them — jo (@cowboypraxis) August 2, 2022

