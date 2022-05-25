WAY TOO MUCH FINDING OUT
The Scallop Disco Accident, Patrick On The Fire Escape And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
1.8k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
This week, we’re giving you a little image gallery. Think of it like a visit to the museum of the internet. Enjoy.
- Smoking is cool again:
Anybody got a light? pic.twitter.com/xCaIwnPCPZ— Andrew Hilary: Meat Vacuum (@AndrewHilaryUS) May 18, 2022
- Need more info:
Walk me through the scallop disco 'accident' & don't leave out any details pic.twitter.com/1U9yJQFdN9— @hughkeogh (@hughkeogh) May 18, 2022
- Same:
i’m doing a lot of finding out for very little fucking around, actually— trash jones (@jzux) May 19, 2022
- How is there not a better way yet:
someone tried formatting these windows in a Word doc pic.twitter.com/AP1RVOxFrd— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) May 18, 2022
- Sldfjksdf:
when I get this feeling— chris hutson (@chutson99) May 18, 2022
i need hexual ceiling pic.twitter.com/Scb881V76z
- Oh:
I love my job pic.twitter.com/IT0wtgRbRh— Kyle Cubr (@kylecubr) May 20, 2022
- Big nostalgia hours:
This is how we stole nfts back in the day pic.twitter.com/Szun8JkoeM— JamesElevens (@James_Elevens) May 11, 2022
- Incorporating this into my vocabulary stat:
May 24, 2022
- Hot tip:
GIVE UP.— natalie 🫣 (@american_sicko) May 21, 2022
- pregnant ladies
- folks who may be
- people who need
- seniors, even!
Thank you pic.twitter.com/6MlIzmxWnT
- Lock your doors:
He finally got out. pic.twitter.com/nHRnff4UaQ— Chris Cason (@Casonworld) May 22, 2022
