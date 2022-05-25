Popular
WAY TOO MUCH FINDING OUT

The Scallop Disco Accident, Patrick On The Fire Escape And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

1.8k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we're giving you a little image gallery to enjoy.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re giving you a little image gallery. Think of it like a visit to the museum of the internet. Enjoy.


  1. Smoking is cool again:

  1. Need more info:

  1. Same:

  1. How is there not a better way yet:

  1. Sldfjksdf:

  1. Oh:

  1. Big nostalgia hours:

  1. Incorporating this into my vocabulary stat:

  1. Hot tip:

  1. Lock your doors:


