The Scallop Disco Accident, Patrick On The Fire Escape And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re giving you a little image gallery. Think of it like a visit to the museum of the internet. Enjoy.

Smoking is cool again:

Anybody got a light? pic.twitter.com/xCaIwnPCPZ — Andrew Hilary: Meat Vacuum (@AndrewHilaryUS) May 18, 2022

Need more info:

Walk me through the scallop disco 'accident' & don't leave out any details pic.twitter.com/1U9yJQFdN9 — @hughkeogh (@hughkeogh) May 18, 2022

Same:

i’m doing a lot of finding out for very little fucking around, actually — trash jones (@jzux) May 19, 2022

How is there not a better way yet:

someone tried formatting these windows in a Word doc pic.twitter.com/AP1RVOxFrd — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) May 18, 2022

Sldfjksdf:

when I get this feeling

i need hexual ceiling pic.twitter.com/Scb881V76z — chris hutson (@chutson99) May 18, 2022

Oh:

I love my job pic.twitter.com/IT0wtgRbRh — Kyle Cubr (@kylecubr) May 20, 2022

Big nostalgia hours:

This is how we stole nfts back in the day pic.twitter.com/Szun8JkoeM — JamesElevens (@James_Elevens) May 11, 2022

Incorporating this into my vocabulary stat:

Hot tip:

GIVE UP.

- pregnant ladies

- folks who may be

- people who need

- seniors, even!



Thank you pic.twitter.com/6MlIzmxWnT — natalie 🫣 (@american_sicko) May 21, 2022

Lock your doors:

He finally got out. pic.twitter.com/nHRnff4UaQ — Chris Cason (@Casonworld) May 22, 2022

