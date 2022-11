There are a lot of great movies and TV shows out there, and there are a lot of great characters in them — but just because a show or movie is great doesn’t mean its characters are.

On r/AskReddit, user u/Randomthings1106 asked which culturally beloved characters actually kinda suck.

And boy, did Redditors bring the hate — and the receipts to back it up. Here are some of the most on-point responses.

Tweety Bird, ‘Looney Tunes’

Jerry, ‘Tom & Jerry’

Carrie, ‘Sex and the City’

Serena van der Woodsen, ‘Gossip Girl’

Meredith Grey, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Derek Shepherd, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Everyone, from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Rory Gilmore, ‘Gilmore Girls’

All of the friends, ‘Friends’

Sheldon, ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Olaf, ‘Frozen’

Minions, ‘Despicable Me’

Dobby, ‘Harry Potter’

Poochie, ‘The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,’ ‘The Simpsons’

Frosty the Snowman