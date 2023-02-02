Popular
oscars for everyone

The Funniest Celebrity Red Carpet Moments, According To Twitter
Please enjoy some of the greatest, funniest and sometimes most confounding red carpet moments in Hollywood history.
· 565 reads

Some celebrities are so outgoing and warm that you feel like you almost know them. Some are private and elusive, and it’s hard to even imagine what they’re about. But there’s one place no one can hide: the red carpet, where you’re being photographed from every angle, interviewed with unexpected questions, and, on occasion, being sniffed and/or kissed by another celebrity.

So on Twitter, someone posted a prompt asking people to share the funniest red carpet moments they’ve seen.



There were so many good answers, and we’ve rounded up some of the best here. Enjoy.


Jennifer Coolidge


Heath Ledger and Magda Szubanski


Angus Cloud


The Cure’s Robert Smith


Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen


Sarah Paulson and Jamie Lee Curtis


Shailene Woodley


Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain


Emilia Clarke


Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan


Laura Dern


Lili Reinhart


Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie


Bill Maher, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross


Taylor… Smith?


Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Dormer


Tom Holland and the Chrises


Glenn Close and Billy Porter


Heath Ledger again


A Worm (Heidi Klum)


