oscars for everyone
The Funniest Celebrity Red Carpet Moments, According To Twitter
Some celebrities are so outgoing and warm that you feel like you almost know them. Some are private and elusive, and it’s hard to even imagine what they’re about. But there’s one place no one can hide: the red carpet, where you’re being photographed from every angle, interviewed with unexpected questions, and, on occasion, being sniffed and/or kissed by another celebrity.
So on Twitter, someone posted a prompt asking people to share the funniest red carpet moments they’ve seen.
quote with the funniest red carpet moment you’ve watched— BRANDIO BOREIGN (@KingVirgoB) January 29, 2023
There were so many good answers, and we’ve rounded up some of the best here. Enjoy.
Jennifer Coolidge
I wanna be her pic.twitter.com/UuuAd2aSBv— Alexis Romero (@alexisromloz) February 1, 2023
Heath Ledger and Magda Szubanski
February 2, 2023
Angus Cloud
Best clip hands down pic.twitter.com/lMR08b5RNb— ♡ Kumi ♡ (@Starbunnykumi) February 2, 2023
The Cure’s Robert Smith
this takes me out. robert smith is like when a cat meets a dog for the first time pic.twitter.com/75XlFQJT37 https://t.co/EF7sdqNqzP— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) February 1, 2023
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen
February 1, 2023
Sarah Paulson and Jamie Lee Curtis
This pic.twitter.com/AON2D5Vrkg— K'Iryat✨ (@imn0tdarling) February 1, 2023
Shailene Woodley
awkward and hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/np08c2ovhz— Artemis☀️🏹 (@delphiorcale) February 1, 2023
Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain
Emma chamberlain’s face after Jack Harlow said he loves her kills me every time 😭 pic.twitter.com/RuhWl4Ft46 https://t.co/NPvA2yEirx— Jonathan (@jonathansiris) February 2, 2023
Emilia Clarke
This pic.twitter.com/w3erMog4oy— Billy (@SpinelessOyster) February 1, 2023
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan
Rent free https://t.co/7VpLKt8lZW pic.twitter.com/KtE4B0WKoa— 🌜Fuckaronni 🌛 (@ImthefiveA) February 2, 2023
Laura Dern
to this day i have no idea what she meant by this pic.twitter.com/D6XKBzzMGe https://t.co/P4m0vQSC1d— ryan💎 (@thevelvetgroove) February 2, 2023
Lili Reinhart
“why, is he here?” pic.twitter.com/xYSjwQm9Uj https://t.co/yB4h33Mrow— adultery fred (@ladiedbird) February 1, 2023
Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie
February 1, 2023
Bill Maher, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross
This moment lives in my head rent free https://t.co/OCg5NLiD1I pic.twitter.com/mwQdCLwZlh— Better Call Kit☎️ (@Deaddeities) February 2, 2023
Taylor… Smith?
Nothing beats Taylor Smith pic.twitter.com/cYRlQD89Zl https://t.co/Qq7dCKi3w2— Irene🍒tlou spoilers (@avatricism) February 2, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Dormer
that time that jennifer lawrence accidentally kissed natalie dormer pic.twitter.com/euM1mXFvmr https://t.co/EhG5RBhuBq— ty (@stradtt) February 1, 2023
Tom Holland and the Chrises
tom holland having his answer a bit too prepared pic.twitter.com/VsFSaGygdc https://t.co/OEihFusaIQ— shan (@dernswift) February 1, 2023
Glenn Close and Billy Porter
Glenn Close spotting Billy Porterpic.twitter.com/moTdMS5kRN https://t.co/oMGR1zurY3— VIBE ☼⁷ (@charlixpjm) February 1, 2023
Heath Ledger again
He just left in middle of the interview LMAO https://t.co/a5YWic3WAR pic.twitter.com/X9po7EtaO2— Djoser (@Lilbazl) February 1, 2023
A Worm (Heidi Klum)
February 1, 2023