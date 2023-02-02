The Funniest Celebrity Red Carpet Moments, According To Twitter

Some celebrities are so outgoing and warm that you feel like you almost know them. Some are private and elusive, and it’s hard to even imagine what they’re about. But there’s one place no one can hide: the red carpet, where you’re being photographed from every angle, interviewed with unexpected questions, and, on occasion, being sniffed and/or kissed by another celebrity.

So on Twitter, someone posted a prompt asking people to share the funniest red carpet moments they’ve seen.

quote with the funniest red carpet moment you’ve watched — BRANDIO BOREIGN (@KingVirgoB) January 29, 2023

There were so many good answers, and we’ve rounded up some of the best here. Enjoy.

Jennifer Coolidge

I wanna be her pic.twitter.com/UuuAd2aSBv — Alexis Romero (@alexisromloz) February 1, 2023

Heath Ledger and Magda Szubanski

Angus Cloud

Best clip hands down pic.twitter.com/lMR08b5RNb — ♡ Kumi ♡ (@Starbunnykumi) February 2, 2023

The Cure’s Robert Smith

this takes me out. robert smith is like when a cat meets a dog for the first time pic.twitter.com/75XlFQJT37 https://t.co/EF7sdqNqzP — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) February 1, 2023

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen

Sarah Paulson and Jamie Lee Curtis

Shailene Woodley

Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain

Emma chamberlain’s face after Jack Harlow said he loves her kills me every time 😭 pic.twitter.com/RuhWl4Ft46 https://t.co/NPvA2yEirx — Jonathan (@jonathansiris) February 2, 2023

Emilia Clarke

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

Laura Dern

to this day i have no idea what she meant by this pic.twitter.com/D6XKBzzMGe https://t.co/P4m0vQSC1d — ryan💎 (@thevelvetgroove) February 2, 2023

Lili Reinhart

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie

Bill Maher, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross

This moment lives in my head rent free https://t.co/OCg5NLiD1I pic.twitter.com/mwQdCLwZlh — Better Call Kit☎️ (@Deaddeities) February 2, 2023

Taylor… Smith?

Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Dormer

that time that jennifer lawrence accidentally kissed natalie dormer pic.twitter.com/euM1mXFvmr https://t.co/EhG5RBhuBq — ty (@stradtt) February 1, 2023

Tom Holland and the Chrises

tom holland having his answer a bit too prepared pic.twitter.com/VsFSaGygdc https://t.co/OEihFusaIQ — shan (@dernswift) February 1, 2023

Glenn Close and Billy Porter

Heath Ledger again

He just left in middle of the interview LMAO https://t.co/a5YWic3WAR pic.twitter.com/X9po7EtaO2 — Djoser (@Lilbazl) February 1, 2023

A Worm (Heidi Klum)