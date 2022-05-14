Popular
The Best Of Digg, From The Week That Was May 8th

You may have missed a lot by not reading this website 24/7, so here are the most popular stories and videos from the second week of May 2022.

Sunday May 8th

The Most Popular Baby Names In The US In 2021, Ranked

Monday May 9th

Please Look At These Photos Of Tobey Maguire With Long Hair

Tuesday May 10th

This 1992 Commercial For Microsoft Excel Where People Had Their Minds Blown By Spreadsheet Technology Is Hilarious In Retrospect

Wednesday May 11th

Someone Discovered This Duke Student's 2022 Commencement Address Was Uncomfortably Similar To This Harvard Student's 2014 Speech

Thursday May 12th

American States That Consume The Most Beer, Visualized

Friday May 13th

The Best And Worst American Cities For Commuters In 2022, Ranked

Today, Saturday May 14th

Twenty Years Ago, The Biggest Superstars In The WWF Had To Be On 'The Weakest Link' And 'Fear Factor'

Tomorrow, Sunday May 15th

The Saturday Night Live finale is approaching, and after that, Sundays this summer on Digg are going to get VERY weird as we look for things to post.

