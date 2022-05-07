you're welcome
The Best Of Digg, From The Week That Was May 1st
478 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Sunday May 1st
Can You Find The Copperhead In This Photo? Most People On Twitter Can't
Monday May 2nd
This Story About A Woman Who Left Her 14-Year Marriage For Her 'Soulmate' Has An Absolutely Brutal Ending
Tuesday May 3rd
Frank Zappa Warning Us In 1986 That The Biggest Threat To America Was The Government Imposing Its Beliefs On Others Was Quite Prophetic
Wednesday May 4th
Someone Recorded A Time Lapse Of How Ants React When They Encounter Chili Sauce On The Ground
Thursday May 5th
BBC's Ros Atkins Explains How Finland and Sweden Joining NATO Will Change The World Forever
Friday May 6th
Rare Footage Of A Teenage Conan O'Brien Interviewing His Siblings Shows How Little He's Changed
Today, Saturday May 7th
Finally, The Two Best Things Have Been Combined In A Brilliant Edit: 'The Sopranos' Characters Driving Around, And A Mario Kart Race
Tomorrow, Sunday May 8th
It's both Mother's Day and the SNL season finale with Benedict Cumberbatch, so I'm sure we'll be posting lots of good stuff.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments