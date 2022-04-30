Popular
The Best Of Digg, From The Week That Was

You may have missed a lot by not reading this website 24/7, so here are the most popular stories and videos from the week of April 24th to today.

Sunday April 24th

Boomers And Millennials Alike Debate The Point And Humor Of This Old Steve Martin Sketch From 'SNL'

Monday April 25th

Someone Strapped A Camera To A Weather Balloon, Launched It Into The Stratosphere And The Footage Is Spectacular

Tuesday April 26th

This Reddit Thread Of Signs That Someone Might Not Be A Nice Person May Prompt You To Take A Long Look In The Mirror

Wednesday April 27th

I’m a Twitter Employee Who Was at the All-Hands Meeting After Elon Musk Bought the Company. I’m Not Freaking Out Like Everyone Else

Thursday April 28th

Here Are All The Celebrities Who Lied About Their Homes On MTV's 'Cribs'

Friday April 29th

Watch What Happens When A Mantis Shrimp, Which Has One Of The Most Powerful Punches In The World, Punches A Kayaker

Saturday April 30th, Today!

Actor Ed Marinaro Hijacks The NFL Draft, Gives A Full Speech Until Producers Had To Tell Him To Just Read The Next Pick

Sunday May 1st

We have no idea yet. There isn't even an "SNL" to cover, either.

