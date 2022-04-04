Trending
MIRACLES HAPPEN

The Best Moments From The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, In Tweets

The Best Moments From The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, In Tweets
We present to you the first annual Digg Grammys Awards, in a variety of unusual but apt categories. Enjoy.

If you didn’t watch the Grammys last night, you may have checked in this morning to find out who won which awards. But there’s a whole category of awards you definitely missed: the Digg Grammy Awards. Here they are — no nominees, just winners, in a variety of unusual but apt categories. Enjoy.


Best fashionable Grammys looks: BTS

Best suit: Justin Bieber

Best wig: Anderson .Paak

Best overall Grammys look: Dillon Francis

Best acceptance speech: Doja Cat

Best miracle healing moment: Lady Gaga and Sza

Best take on the Grammys looks:

Best celeb Grammys tweets: Lil Nas X

Best dystopian moment:

