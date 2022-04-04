The Best Moments From The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, In Tweets

If you didn’t watch the Grammys last night, you may have checked in this morning to find out who won which awards. But there’s a whole category of awards you definitely missed: the Digg Grammy Awards. Here they are — no nominees, just winners, in a variety of unusual but apt categories. Enjoy.

Best fashionable Grammys looks: BTS

BTS HAVE ARRIVED AT THE GRAMMYS RED CARPET THEY LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/1bI8BvNCgw — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) April 3, 2022

whoever has to walk the red carpet right after bts pic.twitter.com/OPcxTcuqAc — ✧*ava☽⁷ 12 (@tpwkjimin) April 3, 2022

Best suit: Justin Bieber

When I lose a bunch of weight after a breakup and can’t afford new clothes pic.twitter.com/iDDHeCT2C8 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 4, 2022

When David Byrne offers to lend you a suit and you forget to ask about the size before accepting.https://t.co/MQwhpwxTou — Aaron Wherry (@AaronWherry) April 4, 2022

we can't all be david byrne pic.twitter.com/GIeVsMZgMb — internet baby (@kirkpate) April 3, 2022

Best wig: Anderson .Paak

Between Anderson and that damn wig, and Bruno’s face 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/y3LzuWNP1Z — Mel ✨ (@melbrown000) April 4, 2022

i know anderson paak havin the time of his life in that wig — 🃏ᴰʳnibby⁷✿ (@ZoroMins) April 4, 2022

Best overall Grammys look: Dillon Francis

Dillon Francis poses for photos on the #Grammys red carpet, with his ticket in one hand and a Walgreens bag of snacks in the other. https://t.co/T34KXMseQv pic.twitter.com/YAzhsrF2Q5 — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2022

Best acceptance speech: Doja Cat

Doja Cat was in the bathroom when she won her first #GRAMMYs award.



“I have never taken a fastest piss in my life.” pic.twitter.com/0xQP14UAzZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2022

Best miracle healing moment: Lady Gaga and Sza

lady gaga touched the hem of her dress and she was healed… it’s on the bible! https://t.co/buLBeacTFZ — allure (@alluregaga2) April 4, 2022

Best take on the Grammys looks:

me digging up Joan Rivers so she can drag these red carpet looks pic.twitter.com/3OnVOIzfEw — irene (@writtenbyirene) April 3, 2022

Best celeb Grammys tweets: Lil Nas X

lost all my grammies so far. let’s celebrate that! pic.twitter.com/Hq2n86Gy1e — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 3, 2022

can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay! — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

Best dystopian moment:

the president of ukraine presenting john legend feels incredibly dystopian #GRAMMYs — maria (@mariaa_nz) April 4, 2022