The Best Moments From The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, In Tweets
If you didn’t watch the Grammys last night, you may have checked in this morning to find out who won which awards. But there’s a whole category of awards you definitely missed: the Digg Grammy Awards. Here they are — no nominees, just winners, in a variety of unusual but apt categories. Enjoy.
Best fashionable Grammys looks: BTS
BTS HAVE ARRIVED AT THE GRAMMYS RED CARPET THEY LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/1bI8BvNCgw— hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) April 3, 2022
whoever has to walk the red carpet right after bts pic.twitter.com/OPcxTcuqAc— ✧*ava☽⁷ 12 (@tpwkjimin) April 3, 2022
Best suit: Justin Bieber
When I lose a bunch of weight after a breakup and can’t afford new clothes pic.twitter.com/iDDHeCT2C8— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
When David Byrne offers to lend you a suit and you forget to ask about the size before accepting.https://t.co/MQwhpwxTou— Aaron Wherry (@AaronWherry) April 4, 2022
we can't all be david byrne pic.twitter.com/GIeVsMZgMb— internet baby (@kirkpate) April 3, 2022
Best wig: Anderson .Paak
Between Anderson and that damn wig, and Bruno’s face 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/y3LzuWNP1Z— Mel ✨ (@melbrown000) April 4, 2022
i know anderson paak havin the time of his life in that wig— 🃏ᴰʳnibby⁷✿ (@ZoroMins) April 4, 2022
Best overall Grammys look: Dillon Francis
Dillon Francis poses for photos on the #Grammys red carpet, with his ticket in one hand and a Walgreens bag of snacks in the other. https://t.co/T34KXMseQv pic.twitter.com/YAzhsrF2Q5— Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2022
Best acceptance speech: Doja Cat
Doja Cat was in the bathroom when she won her first #GRAMMYs award.— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2022
“I have never taken a fastest piss in my life.” pic.twitter.com/0xQP14UAzZ
Best miracle healing moment: Lady Gaga and Sza
lady gaga touched the hem of her dress and she was healed… it’s on the bible! https://t.co/buLBeacTFZ— allure (@alluregaga2) April 4, 2022
Best take on the Grammys looks:
me digging up Joan Rivers so she can drag these red carpet looks pic.twitter.com/3OnVOIzfEw— irene (@writtenbyirene) April 3, 2022
Best celeb Grammys tweets: Lil Nas X
lost all my grammies so far. let’s celebrate that! pic.twitter.com/Hq2n86Gy1e— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 3, 2022
can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay!— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022
Best dystopian moment:
the president of ukraine presenting john legend feels incredibly dystopian #GRAMMYs— maria (@mariaa_nz) April 4, 2022
now how did they manage to book ukraine’s president in the midst of all this #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/e6EOpOVMju— tabitha (@tabitharucker_) April 4, 2022
