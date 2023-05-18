Scheana Shay: Esq., And The Best Memes From The 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale

One of the pitfalls of reality TV is the tendency for real life to leak before the show airs. In the case of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," the show had already wrapped filming and aired four episodes of its latest season when TMZ dropped the bomb, in early March, that cast member Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-time partner Ariana Madix with the couple's friend and fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

The "Scandoval" affair shocked longtime fans, and the juicy drama attracted new fans to the show. I myself, who had never watched "VPR" before, was suddenly hanging on to every move. The brilliant Andy Cohen and his team of producers at Bravo ordered one more episode, to capture the confrontations between the cast members as the news came to light.

Last night Bravo fans flocked to viewing parties at bars and curled up on their couches with a heavy pour of wine to see how it would all play out. And of course they needed to talk to each other about the deceit, relive the drama and make jokes.

today may be the first day the “United” in the United States of America has been true since 1776#PumpRules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/VGgDYBRryB — T (@trinawatters) May 17, 2023

If the nails can’t make a fist you must acquit #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/RGmYPA6wWP — Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) May 18, 2023

I want James to pull up to Rachel’s place like this #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Js0lxEpiNN — ac (@ankcrh) May 18, 2023

Katie and Scheana showing up at Ariana’s house to support her. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/5wq8Zyj3SF — not cory (@IAmNotCory) May 18, 2023

“She’s searching for identity in men. She has no identity of her own.” #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/NdIjZXWlY4 — Navji Dixon (@lordnavji) May 18, 2023

If last night's drama wasn't enough, a three-part cast reunion is scheduled to air May 24. Are you #TeamAriana or rooting for Tom and Raquel to make it? Let us know in the comments.