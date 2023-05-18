Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

REALITY MEETS TV

Scheana Shay: Esq., And The Best Memes From The 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale

Annie Johnson
Annie Johnson
Scheana Shay: Esq., And The Best Memes From The 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale
Ever since news of "Scandoval" broke, Bravo fans have been chomping at the bit to see how the fallout would play out on the show. We were not disappointed.
·
·
·

One of the pitfalls of reality TV is the tendency for real life to leak before the show airs. In the case of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," the show had already wrapped filming and aired four episodes of its latest season when TMZ dropped the bomb, in early March, that cast member Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-time partner Ariana Madix with the couple's friend and fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

The "Scandoval" affair shocked longtime fans, and the juicy drama attracted new fans to the show. I myself, who had never watched "VPR" before, was suddenly hanging on to every move. The brilliant Andy Cohen and his team of producers at Bravo ordered one more episode, to capture the confrontations between the cast members as the news came to light.

Last night Bravo fans flocked to viewing parties at bars and curled up on their couches with a heavy pour of wine to see how it would all play out. And of course they needed to talk to each other about the deceit, relive the drama and make jokes.


If last night's drama wasn't enough, a three-part cast reunion is scheduled to air May 24. Are you #TeamAriana or rooting for Tom and Raquel to make it? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories