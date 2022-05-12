The Best Jokes And Memes About The New Black Hole Pic

Big news today: we — well, not “we” as in Digg, but “we” as in mankind, of which Digg is a part — have finally captured an image of the black hole at the center of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

A black hole image in 2022! It’s gotta be amazing, right?

Not following today’s black hole announcement, but just assuming they’ll release an image something like this. pic.twitter.com/kKqVYlWP9M — Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) May 12, 2022

That would have been cool, right?? Instead, we got this:

Our own black hole! Astronomers have just revealed the 1st image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy using the @ehtelescope- a planet-scale array of radio telescopes that emerged from decades of NSF support. https://t.co/bC1PZH4yD6 #ourblackhole pic.twitter.com/pd96CH3V0m — National Science Foundation (@NSF) May 12, 2022

Look, no disrespect to the hard work of scientists and to, you know, the universe, but this doesn’t really offer much more than the 2019 image of a black hole that people got unreasonably excited about.

Some people, though, are duly impressed:

There is so much that we don’t understand about ourselves; our minds, our planet, our solar system. When I first read about Sagittarius A*, the massive black hole that sits in the center of our galaxy, it felt symbolic we seek to understand about ourselves, yet fail to grasp.. pic.twitter.com/mWzXfmTQnw — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 12, 2022

Thanks for weighing in, Arcade Fire.

Anyway, here are some reactions to, and jokes about, the latest black hole image that blurred the timeline.

babe wake up, big hole just dropped pic.twitter.com/RkDcqSWKoJ — paris martineau (@parismartineau) May 12, 2022

they forgot to focus the camera. real amateur hour shit over there https://t.co/bXebpFjSD6 — pairy greene (@Yelix) May 12, 2022

frodo did not in fact finish the task https://t.co/gxDvIqXYNv — darth™ (@darth) May 12, 2022

I think this is fantastic and all that but haven't we seen this before....🧐 https://t.co/8TUW4A8Ppz pic.twitter.com/VYUIJFgYDh — Irish Emergency Logistics Team 🇮🇪 (@irishelt) May 12, 2022

Black Hole (four million times more massive than our) Sun https://t.co/rdyqZZp5Kz pic.twitter.com/BtnCOSHvZf — Sean Donnelly (@_SeanDonnelly) May 12, 2022