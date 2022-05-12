Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NEW HOLE JUST DROPPED

The Best Jokes And Memes About The New Black Hole Pic

744 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

The Best Jokes And Memes About The New Black Hole Pic
Astronomers have finally captured an image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, AKA our galaxy. Not everyone was impressed.

Big news today: we — well, not “we” as in Digg, but “we” as in mankind, of which Digg is a part — have finally captured an image of the black hole at the center of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

A black hole image in 2022! It’s gotta be amazing, right?


That would have been cool, right?? Instead, we got this:



Look, no disrespect to the hard work of scientists and to, you know, the universe, but this doesn’t really offer much more than the 2019 image of a black hole that people got unreasonably excited about.



Some people, though, are duly impressed:



Thanks for weighing in, Arcade Fire.

Anyway, here are some reactions to, and jokes about, the latest black hole image that blurred the timeline.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.