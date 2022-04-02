spread the love
The Best Digg Posts You Missed This Week
1k reads | submitted by Jared Russo
From the week of March 27th to April 2nd, we did a quick lil round-up of the best stuff we posted on Digg:
Comedians Come Up With The Best Solution For What Husbands Should Do While Waiting For Their Wives At Target
"A group of bored husbands team up to offer each other some company while their wives shop at Target in this hilarious parody."
CNN Military Analyst Explains How Vladimir Putin Might Cut Ukraine Into Two
"CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton breaks down a possible split of Ukraine that might be where Russia's invasion is heading."
People Are Theorizing That Chris Rock Had A Cheek Pad On When Will Smith Slapped Him. Here's A Fact Check
"Conspiracy theorists online are seeding the notion that Rock was wearing a pad on his face at the Oscars, which would mean the slap was planned. Gizmodo investigates these claims."
Lupita Nyong'o Was Sent On A Roller Coaster Of Emotions During The Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident
"Someone caught eight seconds of the Academy Award-winning actress being surprised, then incredulous and then coming to the realization that what she saw was real."
This 1975 Canadian Spy Thriller 'Russian Roulette' Contains The Most Bonkers Scene In Movie History
"We have no idea what's happening in this movie but this sequence is unintentionally hilarious."
Here's Taylor Hawkins Putting On A Drumming Masterclass
"As we mourn the late Foo Fighters drummer, here's a behind-the-scenes documentary from 2019 about how he achieved rock superstardom."
What Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett And Other Billionaires Will Have To Pay Under Biden's New Proposed Tax Plan
"Joe Biden's new tax proposal affects households that make upwards of $100 million per year. Here's what it means for America's richest billionaires."
