Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING

That Wedding Dress Mixup Saga Has A Satisfying Conclusion

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 5.3k reads
That Wedding Dress Mixup Saga Has A Satisfying Conclusion
We've been waiting on pins and needles for an update to the wildest wedding dress mixup story and it was worth the wait.

When we last checked in with Kathy from Kasia's Bridal, a groom had called her in a panic about a wedding gown that had been inadvertently buried with the bride's deceased grandmother. The groom and the bride's brother were trying to find a way to fix the problem without revealing what happened to the bride to be. And getting a new dress would take too long.

Thankfully, part three of the saga was uploaded and the story had the most satisfying ending.

@kasias_bridal Reply to @hlh38 #storytime #drama #weddinghorrorstory #weddingtok #weddingtiktok #bridaltok #bride #bridaltiktok #wedding #retaillife #weddingdressshopping #kasiasbridal #chicago ♬ original sound - Kasia's Bridal

@kasias_bridal Reply to @fangirlrachel #storytime #drama #weddinghorrorstory #weddingtok #weddingtiktok #bride #bridaltiktok #wedding #retaillife #weddingdressshopping #kasiasbridal #chicago #bridaltok ♬ original sound - Kasia's Bridal

@kasias_bridal Reply to @cassidydianna #bride #drama #weddingtiktok #weddingtok #bridaltiktok #bridaltok #chicago #greenscreen #bridalgown #bridal #retaillife #weddinghorrorstory #weddinggown #weddingdress #kasiasbridal ♬ original sound - Kasia's Bridal

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.