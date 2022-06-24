That Wedding Dress Mixup Saga Has A Satisfying Conclusion

When we last checked in with Kathy from Kasia's Bridal, a groom had called her in a panic about a wedding gown that had been inadvertently buried with the bride's deceased grandmother. The groom and the bride's brother were trying to find a way to fix the problem without revealing what happened to the bride to be. And getting a new dress would take too long.

Thankfully, part three of the saga was uploaded and the story had the most satisfying ending.