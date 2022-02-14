Please Enjoy Some Of The Best Memes From The Super Bowl

There are a lot of reasons to look forward to the Super Bowl every year: the snacks, the ads, the way everywhere other than sports bars are blessedly empty after kickoff... oh, and the game itself, I guess. But one of the best parts, for me, is that during and after the game, the jokes flow freely online.

So let's give thanks to Twitter users for these gems. Looking forward to next year's game already.

From the game:

no way kanye paid 50k for a super bowl ticket to watch it like this pic.twitter.com/aFFtP9lVaQ — NRG seth (@wethsworld) February 14, 2022

When you do nothing in the group project but still get an a pic.twitter.com/snrmGH6Sqq — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 14, 2022

when dwayne doesn’t mention that it’s about drive, nor does he mention that it’s about power #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8y8Xz8A6Pg — Pinky Orbitto (@PinkyOrbitto) February 13, 2022

Just get a football for everyone on the field. No need to fight — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) February 13, 2022

From the halftime show:

50 cent waiting for his part in the halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hWZaOp6N7p — Dylan (@SketchBot400) February 14, 2022

you cannot do this to someone in their 40s pic.twitter.com/3Xy2S3MIUO — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) February 14, 2022

Them: 100 million ppl at super bowl today



Snoop: OK pic.twitter.com/u2pOKaVHWS — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) February 14, 2022

Zoom meeting at 8:30 AM



Me at 8:29 AM: pic.twitter.com/ziojT43xck — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) February 14, 2022