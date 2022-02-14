BOWLED OVER
Please Enjoy Some Of The Best Memes From The Super Bowl
Submitted by Molly Bradley
There are a lot of reasons to look forward to the Super Bowl every year: the snacks, the ads, the way everywhere other than sports bars are blessedly empty after kickoff... oh, and the game itself, I guess. But one of the best parts, for me, is that during and after the game, the jokes flow freely online.
So let's give thanks to Twitter users for these gems. Looking forward to next year's game already.
From the game:
no way kanye paid 50k for a super bowl ticket to watch it like this pic.twitter.com/aFFtP9lVaQ— NRG seth (@wethsworld) February 14, 2022
SPORTS! pic.twitter.com/bxbW9diKJL— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) February 14, 2022
When you do nothing in the group project but still get an a pic.twitter.com/snrmGH6Sqq— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 14, 2022
when dwayne doesn’t mention that it’s about drive, nor does he mention that it’s about power #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8y8Xz8A6Pg— Pinky Orbitto (@PinkyOrbitto) February 13, 2022
Just get a football for everyone on the field. No need to fight— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) February 13, 2022
From the halftime show:
50 cent waiting for his turn like:#PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/l8nHDRpU5Q— mal (@__mallymal__) February 14, 2022
50 cent waiting for his part in the halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hWZaOp6N7p— Dylan (@SketchBot400) February 14, 2022
you cannot do this to someone in their 40s pic.twitter.com/3Xy2S3MIUO— Matt Ufford (@mattufford) February 14, 2022
Them: 100 million ppl at super bowl today— Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) February 14, 2022
Snoop: OK pic.twitter.com/u2pOKaVHWS
Zoom meeting at 8:30 AM— C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) February 14, 2022
Me at 8:29 AM: pic.twitter.com/ziojT43xck
February 14, 2022
Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XtyF67VMRX— Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) February 14, 2022
