Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

kaboom

'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly' And More Of The Internet's Reactions To SpaceX's Starship Blowing Up

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly' And More Of The Internet's Reactions To SpaceX's Starship Blowing Up
Starship was meant to send us to Mars. But it had us in stitches instead, laughing at all the jokes and memes targeted squarely at Elon Musk and his vision of the future — built on faulty technology and hasty, shoddy work.
· 1.5k reads
·
·
1
·

Today, we covered the story as it broke: SpaceX's Starship rocket blew up in the sky above Texas four minutes after its launch. This was meant to be the first step towards humanity relocating to Mars, which is an impossible goal set by billionaires who want to spend their money on anything other than helping poor people.

The phrase "rapid unscheduled disassembly" was used unironically, and it only took Twitter mere seconds to begin dunking all over Elon Musk for yet another product that failed to do its basic job. Cars imploding, truck windows being smashed by bricks, social media apps not working, and now rocket ships exploding. Truly a Musk-branded product if there ever was one.


Comments

  1. Mike McHale 23 minutes ago

    I'm no Elon fan from a political perspective but this sentiment is just sad. The first few Falcon 9 rockets blew up or crashed on landing, but today it is considered the most reliable orbital launch system. Plenty to attack Elon on, but this is just silly. Super complex system here that will require many iterations (failures) to perfect. And this statement "built on faulty technology and hasty, shoddy work" is just comically baseless.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories