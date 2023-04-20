kaboom
'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly' And More Of The Internet's Reactions To SpaceX's Starship Blowing Up
Today, we covered the story as it broke: SpaceX's Starship rocket blew up in the sky above Texas four minutes after its launch. This was meant to be the first step towards humanity relocating to Mars, which is an impossible goal set by billionaires who want to spend their money on anything other than helping poor people.
The phrase "rapid unscheduled disassembly" was used unironically, and it only took Twitter mere seconds to begin dunking all over Elon Musk for yet another product that failed to do its basic job. Cars imploding, truck windows being smashed by bricks, social media apps not working, and now rocket ships exploding. Truly a Musk-branded product if there ever was one.
he offers that too https://t.co/mkKy1HYHTF— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) April 20, 2023
After the day SpaceX is having Twitter Blue is about be to $8,000.— Holly Ballantine (@HollyBallantine) April 20, 2023
reality:— Hbomberguy (@Hbomberguy) April 20, 2023
a rocket exploded minutes into its launch
crypto loser who paid human money for a check mark:
mars here we come!!! here's some ai art pic.twitter.com/Id1zPFQoCA
this is a mike judge movie pic.twitter.com/XT67242SvH— Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) April 20, 2023
It’s real pic.twitter.com/a6l9XJ2cEF— registered morgan donor (@APOAPSlS) April 19, 2023
Titanic successfully sets sail from Southampton. https://t.co/1pMXVZbMUa— Philip Bump (@pbump) April 20, 2023
All the responses from people saying, "Actually, the rocket was SUPPOSED to explode" are basically just the real-life version of this tweet. https://t.co/5TrqoO4r6l— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 20, 2023
Elon watching the SpaceX launch this morning pic.twitter.com/97EYr6SbCL— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 20, 2023
“Well, folks, today is 4/20. Did you see this, Ed? 4/20. Cannabis Christmas. The Day of the Dank. May your icky be sticky and your bush be righteous. SpaceX is celebrating today with a new strain - it gets you briefly high and then you experience a rapid unscheduled disassembly” pic.twitter.com/1A6zVtrRxu— Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) April 20, 2023
"and it experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly" https://t.co/eGOSxXeyx4 pic.twitter.com/wjQCftfNJq— maura quint (possibly parody sometimes depending) (@behindyourback) April 20, 2023
"Rapid unscheduled disassembly" is a total keeper. I hope to see it in a thousand PPT presentations over the coming year. https://t.co/Lxc0H8s7j2— Rhymer Rigby (@rhymerrigby) April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023
My most ambitious goals are to function properly and not explode. https://t.co/eBhuPYEt9C— Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) April 20, 2023
‘Fell short of its most ambitious goal’ is a euphenism for the ages https://t.co/XjG2QveExX— hannah strong (@thethirdhan) April 20, 2023
is that bad https://t.co/c6PtI7kjiq— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) April 20, 2023
elon musk could turn a profit without changing a single thing if he marketed spacex and tesla's products as fireworks for billionaires— Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) April 20, 2023
from one billionaire space nerd to another: it's not your fault https://t.co/ASpds1gy2d— russ bengtson (@russbengtson) April 20, 2023
Rapid unscheduled disassembly pic.twitter.com/3fhUfTu0i4— Scott Renshaw (@scottrenshaw) April 20, 2023
Rapid Unscheduled Disbursement https://t.co/d2N7T7KjpN— Schooley (@Rschooley) April 20, 2023
i watched some random feed of the starship launch and people started clapping when it blew up (it was not supposed to blow up) and that's musk's entire career right there— Atrios (@Atrios) April 20, 2023
There’s going to be a tweet “ironically” embracing the phrase “unscheduled disassembly” by the end of the day and it’s going to have three copies of that crooked laughing emoji— Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com (@lindaholmes) April 20, 2023
https://t.co/pK9C6z5iqp https://t.co/L5yE8yxAOZ— dontforgetmac (@dontforgetmac) April 20, 2023
I'm no Elon fan from a political perspective but this sentiment is just sad. The first few Falcon 9 rockets blew up or crashed on landing, but today it is considered the most reliable orbital launch system. Plenty to attack Elon on, but this is just silly. Super complex system here that will require many iterations (failures) to perfect. And this statement "built on faulty technology and hasty, shoddy work" is just comically baseless.