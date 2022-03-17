'THIS IS WHY I LOVE REDDIT'
Someone On Reddit Posted A Photo Of A Pile Of Rocks Where They Dropped A Screw. It Took Another Person 11 Minutes To Find It
Submitted by James Crugnale
A few weeks back, Redditor common_citizen_00001 posted a large image to r/mildlyinfuriating explaining that they had lost a screw on the ground.
"I need it to hold the new rubber seal on the inside of the faucet," common_citizen_00001 wrote. "Anyone out there care for a game of 'I Spy?'"
Fortunately, luck was on their side as an observant Redditor was quickly able to pinpoint the screw among the sea of rocks. According to Reddit's official Instagram, it took him just 11 minutes.
"Found it. Start with the big weed on the bottom left. Drag your eyes across. Past the little weed. Then past the half-way point. Once you cross the smaller gravel river (foot print? I dunno. I’m zoomed in like a mother f-cker.) It's there, just below a domed, pinkish 'ghost' rock."
Another Redditor was also able to find a screw in the needle-in-a-haystack rock pile.
Missing screw
