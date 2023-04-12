KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
Small Psychological Tweaks And Tricks That'll Help You Power Through The Doldrums, According To Reddit
We've all been there: the clock keeps ticking but it feels like the day just isn't getting over. Some slumps last minutes, others go on for days and anything longer than that, we can sympathize. To break out of the rut, Redditor u/LinkPretend8450 sought advice from the community on how to trick yourself into getting things done. From being the nicest person in the room to learning the economy of words, here's what netizens came up with.
The power of 'might as well' or 'if not now, when?'
Whisper to a crying toddler, or amped up friend, to quieten them
Get ready to put on your firefighting hardhat
Two ears, one mouth: listen more, talk less
Don't pin a sinister conclusion on anyone
The 'theory of momentum' or 'using intertia'
Late lunches can shorten days and if you're out, could mean shorter lines
Generating positive vibes will help you
Having an upbeat gimmick helps
'Inception' totems, but for triggering chores
