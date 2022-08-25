OOF
The Surefire Signs You're Getting Old, According To Twitter
Ah, aging. One minute you’re 24, and the next you’re spending a Friday night with your knitting, your Diet Coke and your TV programs. Life comes at you fast.
Someone on Twitter asked when people had the moment of realization that they were, in at least one or another way, getting old.
what was your “damn I’m getting old” moment?— 🍁 (@Hibzster) August 22, 2022
Here are some of the best — and, sadly, most relatable — responses.
Websites/ apps are getting harder and taking longer for me to understand. Very first app was snapchat. I didn't "get it". Linkedin is very weird to me too.— lavabending thru life (@boombampow68) August 23, 2022
When I told myself "there's food at home" https://t.co/PlMyJfh10v— Tristan || Fitness Coach (@Tristands_) August 24, 2022
When it takes forever to scroll to select my birth year, 1986— L-BQQGIE ⚡ (@PurpleLabelDawg) August 23, 2022
I will legit perish if I don’t drink tea https://t.co/v5iDjz5AeX— sunny (@ovofuegoopt2) August 24, 2022
Pulled up in a drive thru bangin Pac and lil chick said thats that old timers rap. I said what u talkin bout thats 2pac…she say yeah…old folks rap 😤— Nell-O (@BigCNell) August 23, 2022
When hubs and I didn’t get carded going into the club. The bouncer said “there’s no need for that” when I was happily pulling out my ID.— señora katierazor (@caddyshack__) August 23, 2022
I was on the CTA once and a group of kids was next to me talking. One of them said “aye stop cussing in front of that lady”— mb (@CallHerMo_) August 24, 2022
And they all looked me dead in my face. https://t.co/8TVib5ZcBA
Someone asked for my number, without thinking I grabbed a pen and paper and I heard them mumble under their breath, “oh you old school wit it” 😂😂— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 24, 2022
I walked away ashamed and bought a case of Ensure. https://t.co/Kt3aFulJod
When I got out of bed and my whole body sounded like a bowl of Rice Krispies— 🔳 (@_Kvn24) August 23, 2022
When I started making these noises sitting down 😂 pic.twitter.com/ciUo4FRGjw— The Chosen One🗡 (@UseHerNameCAZ) August 23, 2022
When my mom gave me all my government documents to keep safe cause her watch had ended. https://t.co/vBi45O5YGu— Denis Gitau (@DenisGitau) August 24, 2022
When I had to tell my "special friend" my right knee has arthritis so we had to refrain from certain positions— G.I. Janet (@cacaozimha24) August 23, 2022
Can I get the HPV vaccine ?— Chuggs (@Chugggs) August 23, 2022
I'm sorry sir, but the vaccine wouldn't provide much benefit to ppl your age
I have a pot roast in the slow cooker as we speak. https://t.co/csHCVOH2AF— Malik (@MalikRDickens) August 23, 2022