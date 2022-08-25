The Surefire Signs You're Getting Old, According To Twitter

Ah, aging. One minute you’re 24, and the next you’re spending a Friday night with your knitting, your Diet Coke and your TV programs. Life comes at you fast.

Someone on Twitter asked when people had the moment of realization that they were, in at least one or another way, getting old.

what was your “damn I’m getting old” moment? — 🍁 (@Hibzster) August 22, 2022

Here are some of the best — and, sadly, most relatable — responses.

Websites/ apps are getting harder and taking longer for me to understand. Very first app was snapchat. I didn't "get it". Linkedin is very weird to me too. — lavabending thru life (@boombampow68) August 23, 2022

When I told myself "there's food at home" https://t.co/PlMyJfh10v — Tristan || Fitness Coach (@Tristands_) August 24, 2022

When it takes forever to scroll to select my birth year, 1986 — L-BQQGIE ⚡ (@PurpleLabelDawg) August 23, 2022

I will legit perish if I don’t drink tea https://t.co/v5iDjz5AeX — sunny (@ovofuegoopt2) August 24, 2022

Pulled up in a drive thru bangin Pac and lil chick said thats that old timers rap. I said what u talkin bout thats 2pac…she say yeah…old folks rap 😤 — Nell-O (@BigCNell) August 23, 2022

When hubs and I didn’t get carded going into the club. The bouncer said “there’s no need for that” when I was happily pulling out my ID. — señora katierazor (@caddyshack__) August 23, 2022

I was on the CTA once and a group of kids was next to me talking. One of them said “aye stop cussing in front of that lady”



And they all looked me dead in my face. https://t.co/8TVib5ZcBA — mb (@CallHerMo_) August 24, 2022

Someone asked for my number, without thinking I grabbed a pen and paper and I heard them mumble under their breath, “oh you old school wit it” 😂😂



I walked away ashamed and bought a case of Ensure. https://t.co/Kt3aFulJod — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 24, 2022

When I got out of bed and my whole body sounded like a bowl of Rice Krispies — 🔳 (@_Kvn24) August 23, 2022

When I started making these noises sitting down 😂 pic.twitter.com/ciUo4FRGjw — The Chosen One🗡 (@UseHerNameCAZ) August 23, 2022

When my mom gave me all my government documents to keep safe cause her watch had ended. https://t.co/vBi45O5YGu — Denis Gitau (@DenisGitau) August 24, 2022

When I had to tell my "special friend" my right knee has arthritis so we had to refrain from certain positions — G.I. Janet (@cacaozimha24) August 23, 2022

Can I get the HPV vaccine ?



I'm sorry sir, but the vaccine wouldn't provide much benefit to ppl your age — Chuggs (@Chugggs) August 23, 2022