Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

OOF

The Surefire Signs You're Getting Old, According To Twitter

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 3.5k reads
The Surefire Signs You're Getting Old, According To Twitter
Someone asked when people realized they were officially getting old. Here are the best — and, sadly, most relatable — responses.

Ah, aging. One minute you’re 24, and the next you’re spending a Friday night with your knitting, your Diet Coke and your TV programs. Life comes at you fast.

Someone on Twitter asked when people had the moment of realization that they were, in at least one or another way, getting old.



Here are some of the best — and, sadly, most relatable — responses.




Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.