Shop Blindness, John Leguizamo Being Wholesome, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

This week, we're hating on whippets, organizing our app folders and celebrating the world's best columnist.

Keeping things in order:

Just updated my app folders pic.twitter.com/TO0AOdnNXH — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 11, 2023

That Max, I tell ya:

this is what a teacher says to a substitute before leaving for vacation https://t.co/P0AGEcUrzV — pj (@pjayevans) April 12, 2023

Succession...IRL:

as a 90s kid it blows my mind the most famous culkin and olsens now are kieran and elizabeth — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) April 12, 2023

I love you, Adrian Chiles:

They call him the postman because he always delivers pic.twitter.com/ox97ucZufE — Alan White (@aljwhite) April 13, 2023

Sounds familiar:

I (16m) brought my sister (9f) to a party where she had an allergic reaction to walnuts and on our way to the hospital she stuck her head out the window and was decapitated because I swerved near a telephone pole and now my mom is screaming in my face about it at dinner. AITA — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 13, 2023

He's right:

Not being rude but has anyone ever seen a whippet do anything playful/funny…. They just walk around looking richer than me — Sean Bernard (@seanbeegee) April 16, 2023

King:

i love john leguizamo man. what a kindhearted message to plaster yellow-fontedly over a photo of yourself https://t.co/TnM6A0ehmh — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) April 15, 2023

No biggie:

Yesterday I asked my kindergartener what she did in school and she said "nothing," then later I went on Instagram and her teacher had posted a picture of her holding a crocodile. — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) April 14, 2023

Noted:

reading a copy of the odyssey I found at goodwill pic.twitter.com/TNgvvclJZC — kep (@keplyq) April 17, 2023

Bird up:

