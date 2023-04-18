Popular
luv is luv !

Shop Blindness, John Leguizamo Being Wholesome, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
This week, we're hating on whippets, organizing our app folders and celebrating the world's best columnist.
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're hating on whippets, organizing our app folders and celebrating the world's best columnist.



  1. Keeping things in order:

  1. That Max, I tell ya:

  1. Succession...IRL:

  1. I love you, Adrian Chiles:

  1. Sounds familiar:

  1. He's right:

  1. King:

  1. No biggie:

  1. Noted:

  1. Bird up:


