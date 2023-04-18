luv is luv !
Shop Blindness, John Leguizamo Being Wholesome, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we're hating on whippets, organizing our app folders and celebrating the world's best columnist.
- Keeping things in order:
Just updated my app folders pic.twitter.com/TO0AOdnNXH— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 11, 2023
- That Max, I tell ya:
this is what a teacher says to a substitute before leaving for vacation https://t.co/P0AGEcUrzV— pj (@pjayevans) April 12, 2023
- Succession...IRL:
as a 90s kid it blows my mind the most famous culkin and olsens now are kieran and elizabeth— Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) April 12, 2023
- I love you, Adrian Chiles:
They call him the postman because he always delivers pic.twitter.com/ox97ucZufE— Alan White (@aljwhite) April 13, 2023
- Sounds familiar:
I (16m) brought my sister (9f) to a party where she had an allergic reaction to walnuts and on our way to the hospital she stuck her head out the window and was decapitated because I swerved near a telephone pole and now my mom is screaming in my face about it at dinner. AITA— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 13, 2023
- He's right:
Not being rude but has anyone ever seen a whippet do anything playful/funny…. They just walk around looking richer than me— Sean Bernard (@seanbeegee) April 16, 2023
- King:
i love john leguizamo man. what a kindhearted message to plaster yellow-fontedly over a photo of yourself https://t.co/TnM6A0ehmh— rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) April 15, 2023
- No biggie:
Yesterday I asked my kindergartener what she did in school and she said "nothing," then later I went on Instagram and her teacher had posted a picture of her holding a crocodile.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) April 14, 2023
- Noted:
reading a copy of the odyssey I found at goodwill pic.twitter.com/TNgvvclJZC— kep (@keplyq) April 17, 2023
- Bird up:
https://t.co/qtmDMwSDPj pic.twitter.com/VgNWJooRi9— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 17, 2023
