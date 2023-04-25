this is yoda btw
Salami Trees, Yoda Talking Normal, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we're being Frog and Toad coded and learning about Italy's greatest export.
- Nice:
https://t.co/uvWx3ifC7q pic.twitter.com/37mZSklsx2— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 19, 2023
- Important:
I'd like to personally apologize to the ESL folks on behalf of all native English speakers— Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 18, 2023
But much like Japan's three alphabets, this must be memorized to truly achieve total fluency pic.twitter.com/nfkCH9D8Mt
- Fascinating
One of the key drivers of Sicily’s economic recovery is its strong export sector, particularly in salami trees. The island is the second-largest salami orchard growing province in Europe, behind Tuscany, accounting for around 10% of Sicily’s GDP. pic.twitter.com/cnmy4GgTO8— Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) April 20, 2023
- Perfect!
he offers that too https://t.co/mkKy1HYHTF— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) April 20, 2023
- Finally:
A traditional dish with a personal touch. See our recipe for authentic King’s Hand pic.twitter.com/0zhBZkZMre— neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) April 20, 2023
- Much to think about:
hmmmm pic.twitter.com/BT9IGfo3Ib— ! (@LLYLM13) April 21, 2023
- The day has come:
dril is fighting elon pic.twitter.com/5QeISk4h2I— kevin (@KevBeirne) April 22, 2023
- So true:
novels are so great. novels are like "i made up a little weirdo. oh no, now he's in trouble!"— Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) April 22, 2023
- Hey:
April 22, 2023
- Ouch:
me, 31, chatting to my colleagues in their 20s pic.twitter.com/5b9tJbxBm5— lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) April 23, 2023
- 🐸🥹
they are so frog and toad coded pic.twitter.com/Gek3aceULK— meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) April 24, 2023
For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.