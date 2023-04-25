Salami Trees, Yoda Talking Normal, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're being Frog and Toad coded and learning about Italy's greatest export.

Nice:

Important:

I'd like to personally apologize to the ESL folks on behalf of all native English speakers



But much like Japan's three alphabets, this must be memorized to truly achieve total fluency pic.twitter.com/nfkCH9D8Mt — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 18, 2023

Fascinating

One of the key drivers of Sicily’s economic recovery is its strong export sector, particularly in salami trees. The island is the second-largest salami orchard growing province in Europe, behind Tuscany, accounting for around 10% of Sicily’s GDP. pic.twitter.com/cnmy4GgTO8 — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) April 20, 2023

Perfect!

he offers that too https://t.co/mkKy1HYHTF — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) April 20, 2023

Finally:

A traditional dish with a personal touch. See our recipe for authentic King’s Hand pic.twitter.com/0zhBZkZMre — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) April 20, 2023

Much to think about:

The day has come:

dril is fighting elon pic.twitter.com/5QeISk4h2I — kevin (@KevBeirne) April 22, 2023

So true:

novels are so great. novels are like "i made up a little weirdo. oh no, now he's in trouble!" — Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) April 22, 2023

Hey:

Ouch:

me, 31, chatting to my colleagues in their 20s pic.twitter.com/5b9tJbxBm5 — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) April 23, 2023

🐸🥹

they are so frog and toad coded pic.twitter.com/Gek3aceULK — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) April 24, 2023

For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.