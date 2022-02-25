Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

i can fix him

These Takes On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Should've Probably Stayed In The Drafts

Submitted by Molly Bradley

These Takes On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Should've Probably Stayed In The Drafts
There's been comprehensive coverage of the conflict from reporters and civilians on the ground and around the world — and then there's the celebs.

Amid a lot of helpful and very sound coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there have, of course, been some less-helpful things said about the conflict. For one, there's been no shortage of fake videos and news, which only serves to confuse people and to highlight the tactlessness of trying to capitalize on the outbreak of international war.

And then there are the celebs — and some other assorted people whose tweets had the misfortune of blowing up.

On Wednesday evening, as news of the invasion broke, The Weeknd tweeted about an announcement he'd scheduled for February 24 — at a very unfortunate time.



He postponed his announcement once he got up to speed.



On Thursday morning, Andy Cohen posted a screenshot of the day's Wordle to his Instagram story with a heartfelt guess:



And actor John Cena thought it would be appropriate to find a way to connect the conflict with his TV show:



Later that morning, Jeff Bock, a senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co., had a creative idea for sanctions to impose on Russia:



The BBC thought it was important midday on Thursday to note that Russia would still be allowed to compete in Eurovision despite all that was going on:



Eurovision later changed its mind.

But one of the most painful pieces of content to arise in response to the conflict was this spoken-word poem written and performed by actress AnnaLynne McCord, in which she imagines how different things would have been if she were Russian leader Vladimir Putin's mother:

Buzzfeed News later spoke with McCord about her video. Some of the thinking behind it: "I know how I could easily have moved in the direction of becoming a dictator myself," she said.

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: