These Takes On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Should've Probably Stayed In The Drafts

Amid a lot of helpful and very sound coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there have, of course, been some less-helpful things said about the conflict. For one, there's been no shortage of fake videos and news, which only serves to confuse people and to highlight the tactlessness of trying to capitalize on the outbreak of international war.

And then there are the celebs — and some other assorted people whose tweets had the misfortune of blowing up.

On Wednesday evening, as news of the invasion broke, The Weeknd tweeted about an announcement he'd scheduled for February 24 — at a very unfortunate time.

I mean, not the best timing. pic.twitter.com/42ZgKZIkmu — Rick Savage (@ricksavage) February 24, 2022

He postponed his announcement once he got up to speed.

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

On Thursday morning, Andy Cohen posted a screenshot of the day's Wordle to his Instagram story with a heartfelt guess:

And actor John Cena thought it would be appropriate to find a way to connect the conflict with his TV show:

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

Later that morning, Jeff Bock, a senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co., had a creative idea for sanctions to impose on Russia:

Let’s talk about sanctions. How about not releasing THE BATMAN in Russia. And all comic book flicks thereafter. It’s a limited thing, sure. Look, we know superheroes aren’t real, but perhaps they can be a small part of the solution. Dish out “consequences they have never seen.” — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) February 24, 2022

The BBC thought it was important midday on Thursday to note that Russia would still be allowed to compete in Eurovision despite all that was going on:

Russia can compete in Eurovision despite invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/4B1ceLBkK0 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 24, 2022

Eurovision later changed its mind.

But one of the most painful pieces of content to arise in response to the conflict was this spoken-word poem written and performed by actress AnnaLynne McCord, in which she imagines how different things would have been if she were Russian leader Vladimir Putin's mother:

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Buzzfeed News later spoke with McCord about her video. Some of the thinking behind it: "I know how I could easily have moved in the direction of becoming a dictator myself," she said.