Read These Threads To Understand How Huge The Impact Will Be If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

On Monday, a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked that, if it became final, would overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that entitled women to abortion nationwide.

The draft opinion, written by Justice Alito, was leaked to Politico on Monday evening. The news prompted fury and a lot of discussion about why Roe v. Wade has been so important for so many Americans and their reproductive rights.

We've collected Twitter threads from people explaining the ways abortion has saved or changed their lives, why SCOTUS's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would be a dangerous one, why so many "solutions" proposed by pro-lifers don't make sense and more. Here are some of the most powerful stories and arguments we've seen over the last few days that make for essential reading on the importance of abortion rights.

How Abortion Has Saved People’s Lives

In 2013 I got pregnant with triplets but we had no idea that one was growing in my Fallopian tube. One night it burst open and I lost over 1/2 of the blood in my body and was very close to death. I needed emergency surgery and a d&c. If not for #RoeVWade I’d be dead. — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) May 3, 2022

Access to hospital.

Access to a doctor that had knowledge of women’s and maternal health.

Access to a surgery that terminated my unplanned, life threatening ectopic pregnancy.



Access to these things saved my life in 2013. — Kelsey Jordan (@Keljordanv) September 1, 2021

So. If you don't know who I am, I'm a Christian priest. I've also had two abortions. One, incredibly early, after a rape that left me broken. The second, very much later, my precious Ahava, who should be in nursery right now, but her pregnancy was killing me. — Lizzi Green (@LizziGreen2) May 3, 2022

One of the responses from the Culture Study thread on why abortion matters that will be staying with me: https://t.co/zI58TFBTbF pic.twitter.com/M5RaRFCJY1 — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) May 4, 2022

i was raised my conservative parents and really raised to be pro life. what changed my opinion on it was an exhibit on all the ways women died while attempting an abortion while it was illegal. it was gruesome. it’s not always a wire hanger. legal abortions save lives — elaine @commissions✂️ (@slothtier) May 3, 2022

Ways That Abortion Has Changed People’s Lives For The Better

I've never had an abortion. But there’s no way I’d have the life I do without one. I was a really curious kid, always asking my parents questions and even though they were always busy working, they took the time to answer them. Once I asked my mom, “What if I got pregnant?” 1/ — sierra ornelas (@sierraornelas) May 3, 2022

for me, abortion wasn't the end of something, but the start of the possibility of me becoming a mom. a life filled with possibilities for myself and my daughter, so i can give her everything and more. — dr. daddykhakis (@fifimcfae) May 3, 2022

I had an abortion when I was 14 because the kid I had sex told me he was putting a condom on and didn't. And I can't even say how old that baby would be right now because I still want to get a job in Hollywood. — Kaitlyn Jeffers (@jeffernaut) May 4, 2022

I was sexually abused by father, got pregnant to him at 17, and had an abortion. I left home, went to college, and got my bachelor's and, eventually, masters in nursing. Without the abortion, I would have been dependent on my parents and subject to my father's continued abuse. — 🇺🇦 Holme's Sidekick (@JadedAbby) April 14, 2022

I’ve had two abortions. The first was with someone I barely knew. The second was right after a difficult break up. Both would have drastically changed my life and were very sad and traumatizing. I didn’t want to but I knew I had to for myself and them. Destigmatize abortion. — meg b (@realmeganfoxyy) May 3, 2022

My abortion was the catalyst for me recognizing my power and growing into the person I was always supposed to be. I was 19, in an abusive relationship, & had never truly done anything just for ME, on my own terms. It changed my life. It saved my life. 💜🙏🏼 https://t.co/sEFpyiYHt5 — emily🎗endo🎗jane 💜 (@emilyendojane) May 3, 2022

Seems appropriate right now to retweet my own abortion story. I lived in VA. Not sure I would have been able to get an abortion without Roe vs Wade. My abortion completely changed the trajectory of my life, as did my moms lack of one.



People deserve the right to choose 😔😔 https://t.co/UVjotc8CeE — Sa-kiera (you can call me Kiera) TJ Hudson 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sakiera_Hudson) May 3, 2022

i would literally not be alive had my mother not had an abortion as a teen. her entire course of life would have changed, never meeting my brothers father or mine. we wouldn’t have existed and she would’ve raised that first baby in worse poverty than me & my sibling saw. — liv (@denimheart) May 4, 2022

Why are you grateful for your abortion?



Mine changed my life so I could explore the world and ensure others could have access at any time and for any reason. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) May 3, 2022

Why Adoption Isn’t The Solution To Abortion

As an adoptee I really hate the "just give the baby up for adoption" line from forced birthers



Let's ignore the still extremely relevant point that the existence of a uterus does not make you a publicly available incubator



and talk about adoption and it's flaws — Ashe “Anxious Crip Assassin” Grey MACDS (@crippledscholar) May 3, 2022

Hi hello yes today seems like a great day to say that adoption is not the opposite of abortion. Adoption is not an alternative to abortion.



Abortion = reproductive choice (whether or not to have a child)



Adoption = parenting “choice” (whether or not to parent a child) — ur dystopian dream grrrl (@kcbhr125) May 3, 2022

This is how it feels for me to be relinquished and adopted. Each step of the way is like losing parts of my body. Adoption is not the opposite of abortion. Adoptees and the people who carry them have real trauma.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/MJpqURwjPf — Sara Streeter/Hea Sook Han (@kadmom1) May 4, 2022

Using ‘adoption’ as a reason to make abortion illegal/inaccessible/unsafe is gross. Adoption really doesn’t have any relevance to abortion bc the fact remains that no person should be forced to carry and then labor/deliver a pregnancy, adoption is not a solution — britt (@evergreenqveen) May 3, 2022

My thoughts are with adoptees who will once again have to watch their very humanity used as a pawn in a debate they never asked to be a part of. Adoption is not a solution to abortion. Period. — Laura Siekman (@LauraSiekman) May 3, 2022

As an adoptee, adoption isn’t the answer to abortion. I have lifelong trauma as a result of my adoption, and my birth mother’s life was forever changed for the worse because of my relinquishment. And I was “lucky” to have been adopted into a stable middle-class home. https://t.co/uFUYPhKTZo — Melissa Jones (@melissajonesTO) May 3, 2022

How Alito’s Draft Decision Justifies Banning Abortion

TIRED: what would the Founding Founders want?



WIRED: what would this little puritan freak who probably never wiped his ass properly want?https://t.co/DQPFaYqUAI — Miley 🫠 (@MilesKlee) May 3, 2022

Requiring civil rights to be “deeply rooted in history” is a great way to say “if you didn’t always have civil rights, then you should never have them.” — Steve Kenson (@SKenson) May 3, 2022

Why Banning Abortion Infringes On People’s Religious Freedom

For Jews who can become pregnant, access to abortion services is a religious *requirement*, and has been for thousands of years. Surprised? Let's dig into some of the texts 🧵 1/ — Rabbi Daniel Bogard (@RavBogard) May 4, 2022

great day to remind everyone that abortion is permissible and that the life of the mother supersedes the interest of the fetus at any stage of pregnancy in both ISLAM and JUDAISM. so, yes, christians have us all under their boot! — muna (@Muna_Mire) May 4, 2022

Why People Are Frustrated At Being Told To Vote As A Solution

I would request that you read frustration and hopelessness at the effectiveness of voting not as a descent to inaction, but as insistence that otherwise “normal” modes of civic engagement are obviously useless, and so we need new avenues of influence. — Mike Rugnetta (@mikerugnetta) May 3, 2022

love how the dems went from “blue no matter who” to “ah, damn, if you wanted action taken on this specific issue you actually should have voted for exclusively pro-choice dems even though we said not to do that and we actively campaign for anti-choice dems agh oh well next time” — Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) May 3, 2022

Who SCOTUS’s Decision Will Affect

#ConsiderThis: The draft opinion is not law, but it could affect some 40 million people of reproductive age with ovaries – people who live in states that have already signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion if 'Roe v. Wade' is struck down.https://t.co/o8tXly6sjP — All Things Considered (@npratc) May 3, 2022

Let's be clear: wealthy people will always be able to travel for abortion care—including Republicans.



Abortion restrictions directly attack low-income people who won't be able to afford control over their own bodies. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 4, 2022

Even as this *vaguely gestures at everything* is on fire, please remember that:



AN ABORTION BAN WOULD AFFECT ALL PEOPLE WITH UTERUSES NOT JUST WOMEN



This isn’t pedantry; this is a plea not to use exclusionary language and pile more suffering on trans people, especially now — Jonathan “Jack” Bates (@jackmb) May 3, 2022

I don’t understand why more men aren’t speaking up about this abortion ban.

Most of you would probably be a father rn if it weren’t for birth control, plan b, or abortion.

So y’all better start fighting with us because this abortion ban will affect you too. — karis (@karis_parkk) May 16, 2019

How Bad Things Have Already Been For BIPOC

So many people citing The Hunger Games and The Handmaid’s Tale today, forgetting the meta critique of both books is that they are founded on the conceit of, “What if we treated white people the way we already treat people of color?” Irony thick enough to stand a spoon in. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) May 4, 2022

Canada was caught STILL sterilizing Indigenous women in 2019. Stop saying this stuff doesn’t happen here. — Shelby (@Lefty_Mind) May 3, 2022

Why Privacy Is Important & How To Keep Your Digital Presence Secure

As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion - they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.



Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change https://t.co/5Isec0osV0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

It certainly seems like we are headed for a world where the activities of reproductive health advocates will be criminalized in many places.



This will make digital security even more important. Please take a few steps NOW to protect yourself and your community.



🧵 THREAD: — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) May 3, 2022

