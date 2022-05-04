Popular
THIS WILL AFFECT YOU

Read These Threads To Understand How Huge The Impact Will Be If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

submitted by Molly Bradley

From abortions that have literally saved people's lives to the inconsistency of the Supreme Court's draft decision to the people an abortion ban would affect — these tweets and threads make a clear case for codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

On Monday, a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked that, if it became final, would overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that entitled women to abortion nationwide.

The draft opinion, written by Justice Alito, was leaked to Politico on Monday evening. The news prompted fury and a lot of discussion about why Roe v. Wade has been so important for so many Americans and their reproductive rights.

We've collected Twitter threads from people explaining the ways abortion has saved or changed their lives, why SCOTUS's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would be a dangerous one, why so many "solutions" proposed by pro-lifers don't make sense and more. Here are some of the most powerful stories and arguments we've seen over the last few days that make for essential reading on the importance of abortion rights.



How Abortion Has Saved People’s Lives


Ways That Abortion Has Changed People’s Lives For The Better


Why Adoption Isn’t The Solution To Abortion


How Alito’s Draft Decision Justifies Banning Abortion


Why Banning Abortion Infringes On People’s Religious Freedom


Why People Are Frustrated At Being Told To Vote As A Solution


Who SCOTUS’s Decision Will Affect


How Bad Things Have Already Been For BIPOC


Why Privacy Is Important & How To Keep Your Digital Presence Secure



  1. glenn everhart 8 minutes ago

    legislate, but CAREFULLY

    1. glenn everhart 6 minutes ago

      I see nothing to prohibit a simple federal act of congress if that were decided on. However, it involves the taking of life and gets involved in the question of when there is a human life. As in scripture, when there is the breath of life? I suggested before Roe v Wade came out that you could argue that being forced to host a parasite (the baby) is a violation of 13th amendment (involuntary servitude) and a woman should not be so compelled but should be able to have the relationship end. However, extending Amendment 13 in this way will have many consequences, needs a whole LOT more thought. Do you trust the govt to say when someone may live? They have not been good at getting that right long term. A body of honest and thoughtful people might be able to craft a half decent law. The current Congress is alas neither. Then too the issue of rape or incest comes in, and really "rape" is pretty limited. When does consent actually exist? In throes of sexual arousal I think a case is easy that considered consent to pregnancy and childbirth is not very easy to find. At young age such consent is

      often not "informed" either. Biology presents some features that are designed to override our wills. How should we respond to that? Simply saying "pass a law to restore Roe vs Wade status" is a stupid and culpable thing, just what some Congress critters can be expected to do.

