Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

IT'S CALLED ACTING

The Jokes About The 'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' Promotional Video Are Better Than The Show Could Ever Be

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 1.1k reads
The Jokes About The 'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' Promotional Video Are Better Than The Show Could Ever Be
From its likeness to corny soap operas of yore to its uncanny similarity to how it feels to walk through the mall high, the Entertainment Weekly promo for the show is a wonder to behold.

A video has been going around that someone claimed was the intro to the new Lord of the Rings TV show, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” which will debut on Friday, September 2.



It is not, in fact, the intro. But the thing is, that doesn’t matter at all, because it’s still incredibly funny, and so are these captions and jokes about it. Please enjoy.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.