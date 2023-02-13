Rihanna Gave An Unforgettable Super Bowl Performance. Here Are Some Of Twitter's Best Reactions

In case you somehow missed it, Rihanna performed at Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, and it was memorable for more reasons than one — like, has anyone else ever done a pregnancy reveal during the halftime show?

The star's first live performance in four years had everybody talking (and tweeting), so: from her unexpected baby bump to the worryingly precarious stage she managed to stay upright on, here are Twitter's best reactions to Rihanna doing what she does best (making people on the internet lose their minds).

Reacting to Rihanna being Rihanna:

My reaction when Rihanna first song is Bitch Better have my money after 6 years pic.twitter.com/l6txyJgNNO — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) February 13, 2023

me watching rihanna perform shine bright like a diamondpic.twitter.com/sgIDJdiqAI — ruby (@swagaliciousrub) February 13, 2023

Rihanna really just “okay I guess I’ll just play my little songs for y’all because you seem to like that” the #SuperBowl halftime show.



No guests. No stunts. Minimal choreography. Sublime self possession. Incredible. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is literally a billionaire from selling panties and face paint. Y’all thought she was going to come out doing cartwheels with a baby…this is her extra-curricular activity now. — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) February 13, 2023

Responding to the pregnancy reveal:

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is pregnant again. ASAP Rocky can’t get away with this pic.twitter.com/YjyRmcPyaN — Flight’s Burner (@FRBurnerAcct) February 13, 2023

drake seeing Rihanna pregnant again:



pic.twitter.com/T5eAtzFeWP — Azad Yakatally (@AYakatally) February 13, 2023

Rhianna's Baby in the womb when her mom is performing during the Halftime show. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/1LCf7TMimZ — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) February 13, 2023

That stare:

when he’s ordering McDonald’s and asks if I want a McFlurry pic.twitter.com/0RC1l2XVFf — glennis ❤️‍🔥 (@theglennisshow) February 13, 2023

Me when I spot the Girl Scout cookie stand in the mall parking lot. pic.twitter.com/PavWTJi6ah — AP House Slytherin (@AP_OneLove) February 13, 2023

Fearing for Rihanna's safety:

that shit started wobbling i would've told them the put me down pic.twitter.com/OEgul4pksw — ‏َ (@sxarlights) February 13, 2023

Rhianna’s halftime performance stage: pic.twitter.com/ZUUwqaEaaI — The GRiZ Father (@MikeBrolumbus13) February 13, 2023

RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023

Respect to Rhianna for performing in a Super Smash Bros stage pic.twitter.com/oXrHsFue0t — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 13, 2023

Not actually caring about football:

me now that rhianna's performance is over pic.twitter.com/JO2f3K0ktA — sonia (@mxgnusbxne) February 13, 2023

me fighting through 2 minutes of football and commercials before Rhianna comes on pic.twitter.com/K7bsRL8v6q — JVKE (@jeraticaa) February 13, 2023

.@rihanna girl if you don’t hurry up so i can turn this mess off pic.twitter.com/ocuGcwovGV — 👻 (@ItsJagtap) February 13, 2023

Rihanna really making me watch football pic.twitter.com/3pY7LLPyuL — The Naija Don (@LexP__) February 12, 2023

me now that rihanna performed

pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023

And finally, Adele showing up for Rihanna and Rihanna only:

adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more pic.twitter.com/Pz3y9vJljg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

adele was here for rihanna only pic.twitter.com/6YMpIJr4WI — grace dante (@misslefroy) February 13, 2023