Rihanna Gave An Unforgettable Super Bowl Performance. Here Are Some Of Twitter's Best Reactions

Darcy Jimenez
"Rihanna really making me watch football."
In case you somehow missed it, Rihanna performed at Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, and it was memorable for more reasons than one — like, has anyone else ever done a pregnancy reveal during the halftime show?

The star's first live performance in four years had everybody talking (and tweeting), so: from her unexpected baby bump to the worryingly precarious stage she managed to stay upright on, here are Twitter's best reactions to Rihanna doing what she does best (making people on the internet lose their minds).


Reacting to Rihanna being Rihanna:


Responding to the pregnancy reveal:


That stare:


Fearing for Rihanna's safety:


Not actually caring about football:


And finally, Adele showing up for Rihanna and Rihanna only:


Comments

