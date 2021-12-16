The Hilarious Obituary Of An El Paso Woman Will Leave You Feeling Inspired

In the 1,000-word obituary, Corren describes his mother, who died on December 11, having a "bawdy, rowdy life lived large, broke and loud."

"We thought Renay could not be killed. God knows, people tried. A lot."

Corren added his mom "played cards like a shark, bowled and played cribbage like a pro, and laughed with the boys until the wee hours, long after the last pin dropped."

"Renay didn’t cook, she didn’t clean, and she was lousy with money, too. Here’s what Renay was great at: dyeing her red roots, weekly manicures, dirty jokes, pier fishing, rolling joints and buying dirty magazines."

She left me nothing but these lousy memories. Which I, and my family of 5 brothers and my sister-in-laws, nephews, friends, nieces, neighbors, ex-boyfriends, Larry King’s children, who I guess I might be one of, the total strangers who all, to a person, loved and will cherish her. Forever. Please think of the brightly-frocked, frivolous, funny and smart Jewish redhead who is about to grift you, tell you a filthy joke, and for Larry King’s sake: LAUGH. Bye, Mommy. We loved you to bits.

“Renay was preceded in death by Don Shula.”



