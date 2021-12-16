BEST OBITUARY EVER
The Hilarious Obituary Of An El Paso Woman Will Leave You Feeling Inspired
Submitted by James Crugnale via fayobserver.com
The Lede
"The death of zaftig good-time gal Renay Corren at the impossible old age of 84 is newsworthy to me, and I treat it with the same respect and reverence she had for, well, nothing. A more disrespectful, trash-reading, talking and watching woman in NC, FL or TX was not to be found," writes Andy Corren.
Key Details
- An obituary about Renay Mandel Corren was "liked and retweeted nearly 2,000 times in the first two hours," according to a report by Fayettevlle Observer's John Gallas.
- Corren describes his mom as "a model stay at home parent, a supermom, really, just the perfect PTA lady, volunteer, amateur baker and-AHHAHAA HA! HA! HA! Just kidding, y'all!"
- The obit was shared widely with joyous captions, including one that said, "Honestly, it's beyond perfection! I am literally inspired to live my best life!"
Additional Thoughts
In the 1,000-word obituary, Corren describes his mother, who died on December 11, having a "bawdy, rowdy life lived large, broke and loud."
"We thought Renay could not be killed. God knows, people tried. A lot."
Corren added his mom "played cards like a shark, bowled and played cribbage like a pro, and laughed with the boys until the wee hours, long after the last pin dropped."
"Renay didn’t cook, she didn’t clean, and she was lousy with money, too. Here’s what Renay was great at: dyeing her red roots, weekly manicures, dirty jokes, pier fishing, rolling joints and buying dirty magazines."
She left me nothing but these lousy memories. Which I, and my family of 5 brothers and my sister-in-laws, nephews, friends, nieces, neighbors, ex-boyfriends, Larry King’s children, who I guess I might be one of, the total strangers who all, to a person, loved and will cherish her. Forever. Please think of the brightly-frocked, frivolous, funny and smart Jewish redhead who is about to grift you, tell you a filthy joke, and for Larry King’s sake: LAUGH. Bye, Mommy. We loved you to bits.
This obit, my god. https://t.co/tWoTdUIAnN— Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) December 15, 2021
My best friend wrote his mother’s obituary and I can only hope my children will honor me this way when I’m gone.https://t.co/AvDsGskz6R— Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) December 15, 2021
“Renay was preceded in death by Don Shula.”— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) December 16, 2021
This is some of the best writing I’ve read in a long time, in any genre (and no, it’s not an obit; it’s a eulogy). Too many people are sharing to give a proper h/t. Bless. Read. https://t.co/DmrVjKq7GP
my buddy ashley sent me the most aspirational obit of all time. i love renay. she LIVED honey https://t.co/xDNT4ASsrp pic.twitter.com/xZ2xLJObyu— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) December 16, 2021
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Renay Mandel Corren's Obituary Captures The Imagination Of The Internet
A very colorful obituary written about Renay Mandel Corren by her son Andy Corren lit the internet on fire this week.