slopper, anyone?
Would You Eat These Odd Regional Meals From Around America?
Twitter accounts that compile the most cursed of things are nothing new — but if, like me, you particularly enjoy looking at less-than-appealing photos of strange food, boy do I have the account for you.
@RegionalUSFood — which compiles all manner of US-grown dishes, from the curiously appetizing to the truly odd — is a love letter to some of America's most beloved and bizarre eats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the overall palette is largely brown.
Below, for your consideration, are some of America's most unusual regional meals.
Slopper — a burger covered in chili sauce and typically eaten with a knife and fork (Pueblo/Colorado Springs, Colorado) pic.twitter.com/dNxaDzjMnX— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) October 17, 2022
Slinger (St. Louis) — two eggs, hash browns, and a meat patty (typically ground beef or sausage) topped with chili, cheese, and onions pic.twitter.com/ICBZ231VkU— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) September 24, 2022
The cannibal sandwich (Wisconsin)—raw beef with onions on rye. Every year the health department begs people not to eat these pic.twitter.com/eTdPGmd2C3— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) May 4, 2022
Snickers salad (Upper Midwest) pic.twitter.com/OcX6recxzQ— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) September 19, 2022
Chop suey sandwich (Salem, MA) pic.twitter.com/IL8sdBjSBL— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) May 8, 2022
Garbage plate (Rochester, NY) pic.twitter.com/IGBlAeySEG— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) May 1, 2022
Scrapple (Mid-Atlantic states, often associated with Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine) — a loaf made from pork scraps combined with cornmeal, wheat flour and spices, typically pan-fried before serving pic.twitter.com/yg5aS2jvDD— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) July 11, 2022
Frogmore stew or low country boil (South Carolina) pic.twitter.com/1YOcHeOTC4— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) March 1, 2022
The chow mein sandwich of Fall River, MA pic.twitter.com/YjsfcgVDp2— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) January 20, 2021
Kentucky Hot Brown (Louisville, KY) pic.twitter.com/2QLQv35lyS— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) March 5, 2022
Livermush (Western North Carolina) pic.twitter.com/cknAvhAfsl— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) March 20, 2022
had some folks say the pork tenderloin sandwich (Indiana) in the last post was too small so let’s get freaky with it pic.twitter.com/WBp8JhAlqa— Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) April 30, 2022
Tried any of these? Love any of them? Let us know in the comments.
Most of this is a hard pass! Thank you. I've eaten something akin to the Slopper (certainly with a knife & fork) — but vegan. I have at least heard of low country boil, but I'm vegan and allergic to most of it as well — not that corn cobs, sea roaches, miscellaneous sea legs, ground pig in a poop tube, and gravy are that appealing.
No wonder people in the US are so fat!!
drenching anything in sauce is disgusting. most of these I would try without that factor.
Scrapple with honey is delicious, and low country boil cannot be beat. old bay, lemons, potatoes, sausage and seafood!