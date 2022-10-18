Would You Eat These Odd Regional Meals From Around America?

Twitter accounts that compile the most cursed of things are nothing new — but if, like me, you particularly enjoy looking at less-than-appealing photos of strange food, boy do I have the account for you.

@RegionalUSFood — which compiles all manner of US-grown dishes, from the curiously appetizing to the truly odd — is a love letter to some of America's most beloved and bizarre eats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the overall palette is largely brown.

Below, for your consideration, are some of America's most unusual regional meals.

Slopper — a burger covered in chili sauce and typically eaten with a knife and fork (Pueblo/Colorado Springs, Colorado) pic.twitter.com/dNxaDzjMnX — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) October 17, 2022

Slinger (St. Louis) — two eggs, hash browns, and a meat patty (typically ground beef or sausage) topped with chili, cheese, and onions pic.twitter.com/ICBZ231VkU — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) September 24, 2022

The cannibal sandwich (Wisconsin)—raw beef with onions on rye. Every year the health department begs people not to eat these pic.twitter.com/eTdPGmd2C3 — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) May 4, 2022

Snickers salad (Upper Midwest) pic.twitter.com/OcX6recxzQ — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) September 19, 2022

Chop suey sandwich (Salem, MA) pic.twitter.com/IL8sdBjSBL — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) May 8, 2022

Garbage plate (Rochester, NY) pic.twitter.com/IGBlAeySEG — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) May 1, 2022

Scrapple (Mid-Atlantic states, often associated with Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine) — a loaf made from pork scraps combined with cornmeal, wheat flour and spices, typically pan-fried before serving pic.twitter.com/yg5aS2jvDD — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) July 11, 2022

Frogmore stew or low country boil (South Carolina) pic.twitter.com/1YOcHeOTC4 — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) March 1, 2022

The chow mein sandwich of Fall River, MA pic.twitter.com/YjsfcgVDp2 — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) January 20, 2021

Kentucky Hot Brown (Louisville, KY) pic.twitter.com/2QLQv35lyS — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) March 5, 2022

Livermush (Western North Carolina) pic.twitter.com/cknAvhAfsl — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) March 20, 2022

had some folks say the pork tenderloin sandwich (Indiana) in the last post was too small so let’s get freaky with it pic.twitter.com/WBp8JhAlqa — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) April 30, 2022

Tried any of these? Love any of them? Let us know in the comments.