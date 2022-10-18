Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

slopper, anyone?

Would You Eat These Odd Regional Meals From Around America?

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Would You Eat These Odd Regional Meals From Around America?
The US is home to some truly weird and wonderful (but mostly weird) dishes.
· 19.7k reads
4

Twitter accounts that compile the most cursed of things are nothing new — but if, like me, you particularly enjoy looking at less-than-appealing photos of strange food, boy do I have the account for you.

@RegionalUSFood — which compiles all manner of US-grown dishes, from the curiously appetizing to the truly odd — is a love letter to some of America's most beloved and bizarre eats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the overall palette is largely brown.

Below, for your consideration, are some of America's most unusual regional meals.



Tried any of these? Love any of them? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  1. Richard the Big Bunny 4 months ago

    Most of this is a hard pass! Thank you. I've eaten something akin to the Slopper (certainly with a knife & fork) — but vegan. I have at least heard of low country boil, but I'm vegan and allergic to most of it as well — not that corn cobs, sea roaches, miscellaneous sea legs, ground pig in a poop tube, and gravy are that appealing.

  2. Larry Fischer 4 months ago

    No wonder people in the US are so fat!!

  3. Frank Tanghare 4 months ago

    drenching anything in sauce is disgusting. most of these I would try without that factor.

  4. Robin Crossley 4 months ago

    Scrapple with honey is delicious, and low country boil cannot be beat. old bay, lemons, potatoes, sausage and seafood!

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories