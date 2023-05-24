Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

PASS IT ON

This Thread Of Older Redditors Advising How People Can Enrich Their Lives Makes Us Feel Optimistic About The Future

Adwait
Adwait
This Thread Of Older Redditors Advising How People Can Enrich Their Lives Makes Us Feel Optimistic About The Future
Redditors above the age of 50, and some nearing the half-century mark, offered advice to the younger crowd on how to make the most out of gracefully ageing.
· 2.3k reads
·
·
·

Recently Redditor u/h-gotfred asked older netizens about their life experience and wanted some advice. "To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?," they asked.


To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
by u/h-gotfred in AskReddit

The old and wise contingent from AskReddit came out in full force and doled out some great advice. From figuring out how to navigate different types of relationships to the importance of financial literacy and more, here's some of the advice they offered.



Take good care of your ears and hearing

Comment
by u/revnhoj from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/CoolAppz from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Everyone makes mistakes, it's how you amend them that counts

Comment
by u/SwampAss_Man from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/iskandar- from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/eye-nein from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Clinically__Inane from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Don't take your body for granted or abuse it, and do what makes you comfortable

Comment
by u/quarterinchseams from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/xiaxian1 from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Butt_Fucking_Smurfs from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/GeekAesthete from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/rubidiumheart from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/frizzletizzle from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/lanky_planky from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/levitatingDisco from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Cultivate loving relationships around you

Comment
by u/artinthebeats from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Inevitable-Mine6466 from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/andrei-mo from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Avoid chasing a 'singular' dream and branch out

Comment
by u/Boxing_day_maddness from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Justin9314 from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Sunscreen is your friend

Comment
by u/nilecrane from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/HootieRocker59 from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/ehmboh from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Learn financial responsibility

Comment
by u/CafeTerraceAtNoon from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Ashweather from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/vanityklaw from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/SuspiciousPatate from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Step out of your comfort zone with a bit of traveling

Comment
by u/notoriousbsr from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/FatsDominoPizza from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Lingering_Dorkness from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Prioritize your well-being

Comment
by u/arkofjoy from discussion To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
in AskReddit



Via Reddit.

[Photo by marco barsotti on Unsplash]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories