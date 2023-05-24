PASS IT ON
This Thread Of Older Redditors Advising How People Can Enrich Their Lives Makes Us Feel Optimistic About The Future
Recently Redditor u/h-gotfred asked older netizens about their life experience and wanted some advice. "To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?," they asked.
To you redditors aged 50+, what's something you genuinely believe young people haven't realized yet, but could enrich their lives or positively impact their outlook on life?
by u/h-gotfred in AskReddit
The old and wise contingent from AskReddit came out in full force and doled out some great advice. From figuring out how to navigate different types of relationships to the importance of financial literacy and more, here's some of the advice they offered.
Take good care of your ears and hearing
Everyone makes mistakes, it's how you amend them that counts
Don't take your body for granted or abuse it, and do what makes you comfortable
Cultivate loving relationships around you
Avoid chasing a 'singular' dream and branch out
Sunscreen is your friend
Learn financial responsibility
Step out of your comfort zone with a bit of traveling
Prioritize your well-being
Via Reddit.
[Photo by marco barsotti on Unsplash]